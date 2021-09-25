Obstacles to caste census are:

Responding to a petition filed by the Maharashtra government, the Center on Thursday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that it was in favor of collecting information related to any caste other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the 2021 census. There. On this role of the Central Government, now the State Governments will present their side and then the Court will decide after considering all the matters, but this affidavit has made the role of the Central Government on this issue very clear.

However, Union Home Minister Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on July 20, said that the Government of India has taken a strategic decision not to include castes other than SC / ST in the census. But after this, on August 23, a delegation of various parties led by the Bihar Chief Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealed to him to conduct a caste-wise census. The Prime Minister did not give any assurance to the delegation on his behalf, but not only did the BJP leaders agree with the delegation’s demand, but the party also sent a representative for it. So now the government’s role on this issue was expected to be a bit lighter.



However, in this affidavit of the government, on the one hand, there is talk of a strategic attitude, on the other hand, there are practical difficulties in the way of caste census. On the question of policy, it is said that at the time of the first census after independence in 1951, the Government of India had decided that information relating to castes other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes would not be included in the census. But when this policy was formulated, there was no reservation system for any caste other than SC / ST. Now that OBC reservation has been in place for three decades and its benefits need to be properly reviewed, it cannot be rationalized to refer to the 1951 policy decision.

As far as practical difficulties are concerned, the government firmly believes that entanglement of castes, tribes, sub-castes makes the task extremely difficult. Because of these confusions, the data collected during the 2011 census contained so many errors that they could not even be considered usable. But no matter how serious they may be, mistakes cannot be the basis of any decision or policy. There are always efforts to correct mistakes and move on, delaying any work by making mistakes is not an option. Even in the present case, the government’s efforts should be directed towards eliminating caste-related confusion and ensuring access to accurate and genuine information.