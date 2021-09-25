Obstacles to caste census are:
However, in this affidavit of the government, on the one hand, there is talk of a strategic attitude, on the other hand, there are practical difficulties in the way of caste census. On the question of policy, it is said that at the time of the first census after independence in 1951, the Government of India had decided that information relating to castes other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes would not be included in the census. But when this policy was formulated, there was no reservation system for any caste other than SC / ST. Now that OBC reservation has been in place for three decades and its benefits need to be properly reviewed, it cannot be rationalized to refer to the 1951 policy decision.
As far as practical difficulties are concerned, the government firmly believes that entanglement of castes, tribes, sub-castes makes the task extremely difficult. Because of these confusions, the data collected during the 2011 census contained so many errors that they could not even be considered usable. But no matter how serious they may be, mistakes cannot be the basis of any decision or policy. There are always efforts to correct mistakes and move on, delaying any work by making mistakes is not an option. Even in the present case, the government’s efforts should be directed towards eliminating caste-related confusion and ensuring access to accurate and genuine information.
