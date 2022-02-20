Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack lead No. 6 Kansas over West Virginia



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Two weeks before the Big 12 tournament, Kansas entered the final controlling its own chances of winning at least a part of its 20th regular-season championship.

There is still time to clear up the flaws that prevented sixth-ranked Zehaks from winning some games.

The height was 23 points, David McCormack had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Kansas prevented a return to the second half from West Virginia for a 71-58 win on Saturday night.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The Jacobs (22-4, 11-2) maintained their two-game lead with the No. 7 Baylor and No. 11 Texas take in the Big 12 overs and have five games left before the conference tournament.

“We can see the finish line now,” said coach Bill Self. “The only reason we need help is if we don’t take care of the business. So, we told our boys before the game and they take care of the business.”

Kansas had a 49-32 rebounding advantage but committed 15 turnovers that allowed West Virginia to keep it close most of the way.

“Sometimes we have mental breakdowns and headaches, but when the game is on the line we have to make sure we are locked in,” McCormack said.

West Virginia (14-12, 3-10) has lost 10 of its last 11 matches. The Mountaineers fought through a shooting stretch of 1 for 14 in the first half, missed numerous layups and short jumpers throughout the game and shot 28% (68 out of 19) overall.

West Virginia coach Bob Haggins said, “I thought, instead of shooting a layup, just turn around, throw it back and let a guy take a 3 shot,” said West Virginia coach Bob Haggins. “It simply came to our notice then.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

West Virginia’s top defender Gabe Osabuohien returned from a one-game bench after committing three technical fouls in the previous two games, including an ejection. Less than a minute into Saturday’s entry, Osabuohien took charge of Mitch Lightfoot.

But the Mountaineers couldn’t do much to stop the advance, the Big 12’s top scorer with a 3-pointer and a 9-0 run that gave Jehoks a 42-30 lead with 17:11 remaining.

Kansas followed suit with a scoring drought of more than four minutes. Shaun McNeil hit two 3-pointers and Taj Sherman hit a 13-point West Virginia blast that cut the deficit to 44-43 with 12:39 remaining. But the mountaineers never took the lead they took at the start of the game.

“Just in timeout, we had any obstacles during the game, I just told the boys to keep them calm,” Agbaji said. “They’re going to run them. It’s a run game. They’re definitely playing at home, they’ve got a crowd. Just stay in it and keep our game going.”

McCormick made the lay-up in less than a minute, sinking two free throws and leading Kansas 60-48 with 5:11 remaining.

West Virginia were limited to two field goals in the final eight minutes. McNeil led the Mountaineers with 18 points, and Sherman, who finished second in the Big 12, added 16 points to the lead in scoring.

Christian Brown added 10 points and he and Jalen Wilson had 11 rebounds for Kansas, winning for the fourth time in 10 attempts under the shelf at Morgantown.

Big picture

Kansas: Towards the end of February, it’s about staying healthy and gaining momentum during the tournament, and Kansas has won three in a row. But there are still many challenges, including the Baylor tour next Saturday.

West Virginia: The week was not a total loss for the Mountaineers, whose only representation in the NCAA Tournament could be Haggins. On Friday he was announced among the finalists at the Nicemith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Class 2022 will be announced on April 2 at the Final Four in New Orleans.

Huggins thinks his team still has a chance to do a big dance.

“There are still opportunities,” he said. “As long as there is a chance and a chance to continue fighting, we will continue to fight.”

Coming next

Kansas: The hosts will face Kansas State on Tuesday. The Jayhawks won 78-75 on the street in their previous meeting.

West Virginia: Horned Frogs travels to TCU on Monday in a game makeup on Jan. 3, suspended due to the COVID-19 protocol in the program. The mountaineers will play three matches in six days.