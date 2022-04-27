Odell Beckham Jr. still hurting over not finishing Super Bowl



Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reached the NFL’s biggest stage but left early due to injury – which wasted the moment for him.

After suffering a torn ACL in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI, Beckham enters a new season with a recovery window.

OBJ noted via Twitter on Tuesday that the initial departure still haunts him the most throughout his rehabilitation.

He tweeted, “Man !!! You all forgive me! I haven’t had the strength for days! Try this super bowl … Go, my heart still hurts. Thanks but it was a dream, just to turn A nightmare. I’m coming back! “

What Wideout could celebrate was an exceptional outing on the championship stage and remarkable progress in his ACL recovery.

In his first Super Bowl appearance, Beckham recorded two receptions on three goals for 52 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

OBJ shows some momentum with an updated video in March – just four months after his ACL repair surgery.

In the footage, Beckham has been hit at extraordinary speeds and appears to be on track for a full recovery soon.

Outkick Profitball dock Progress signed.

Although the OBJ remained unsigned, Stafford said he was in contact to express hope for a new agreement.

“I contacted her, both examining her knees, her new additions to her family, and let her know we still want to get her,” Stafford said.

