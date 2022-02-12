Odell Beckham Jr. willing to take less money to stay with Rams: ‘It feels like a home’



Odell Beckham Jr. may have found his eternal home.

Superstar Wide Receiver has revealed that he is open to re-signing with Rams in the offseason. Beckham said he was also willing to accept less money to stay in Los Angeles.

“Yeah, of course,” Beckham said, through NFL.com . “This place feels good. It feels like a house.”

Beckham, who will become a free agent in the offseason, joins the Rams midseason and plays a key role in the team’s offense while playing in Super Bowl LVI. In 10 games in the regular season, Beckham piled up 541 yards with six touchdowns.

Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns during the season, which led to his signing with the Rams. Beckham’s father, quarterback Baker Mayfield, decides to part ways with the Browns Wideout after ripping a video for his miss throw while targeting the OBJ.

“My biggest regret about the way things ended was that I didn’t get it … It was like a breakup, but there wasn’t really any closure, and it’s just like you, that’s what Beckham said.” “A lot of things were out of my control. By the time I woke up, the video had already been posted. It was just unfortunate. Sometimes in life things go that way and you can just roll with a fist. I just think, I’m here now and I’m using every opportunity I have. “

Beckham will show his first Super Bowl when Rams Cincinnati face the Bengals on Sunday night.