Odisha extends lockdown till 17 June; check what’s allowed and restricted in the state-Health News , GadgetClock

Odisha extends lockdown till 17 June; check what's allowed and restricted in the state



The COVID-19 lockdown in Odisha has been prolonged (*17*) 17 June. Beforehand, the lockdown was supposed to finish on 1 June. As reported by Mint, Odisha chief secretary SC Mohapatra stated that like the earlier two phases, the third part of the lockdown is aimed toward proscribing the motion of individuals, not items.

In response to a report in Hindustan Instances, Mohapatra stated that the state needed to face the twin disaster of COVID-19 and Cyclone Yaas final week. The chief secretary added that the positivity fee in the state has dropped, nonetheless, it faces the threat of an infection from neighbouring states and thus, the lockdown has been prolonged.

He additionally urged residents of the state to not enterprise out for buying forward of the Savitri and Raja festivals that are going to be celebrated in the month of June.

Right here is the record of permissible actions throughout the COVID-19 lockdown in Odisha:

Folks in the state can store for important objects at close by markets between 6 am and 11 am. The time has been decreased from six hours to 5 hours in this part of the lockdown.

A most of 20 individuals is allowed to attend funeral, final rites and thread ceremony.

Weddings can occur solely in the presence of 25 individuals, together with the bride, groom and priest. Beforehand, 50 individuals had been allowed at weddings.

Visitors at these features won’t be allowed to feast collectively. Nevertheless, takeaway meals packets could be given to them after the perform.

There might be a whole weekend shutdown in the state throughout which solely medical amenities and shops together with hospitals might be allowed to function.