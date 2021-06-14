Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @odishapolice.gov.in, 721 Vacancies for SI, Constable posts

The right way to apply for Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021?



candidates can apply on-line on or earlier than 15 July 2021. After submission of the net software, the candidates can take a printout of the applying submission for future reference.

What’s the qualification required for Odisha Police Recruitment 2021?



The candidate will need to have handed +2 Examination or equal examination performed by council of Increased Secondary Schooling, Odisha or by every other acknowledged Board or Council. The candidate will need to have handed diploma in pc software or equal course from a acknowledged establishment duly affiliated by the Authorities.

What’s the beginning date for software submission for Odisha Police Recruitment 2021?



The net functions for the aforesaid posts would begin from 22 June 2021 onwards.

What number of vacancies shall be recruited for Odisha Police Recruitment 2021?



A complete of 721 vacancies shall be recruited out of which 477 vacancies are for SI and 244 are for Constable.

What’s the final date of software submission for Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021?



The final date for submission of the net software is 15 July 2021.