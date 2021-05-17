ODPixel and Sheever: The Dota 2 love story

The Esports world is full of colossal tales of players going from rags to riches. However, the gaming scene moreover includes some healthful like tales. Dota 2 Esports has one such event of an dazzling prolonged-lasting relationship between two of its most neatly-known personalities – Owen “ODPixel” Davies and Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden.

ODPixel, the British Dota 2 caster, got here into prominence following his casting of the 200 minutes extended Starladder Dota 2 match between Cloud9 and SFZ in 2015. Since then, he has flip right into a phenomenon in Dota 2 casting. His impeccably swiftly play-by-play casting has garnered reward from the whole neighborhood.

ODPixel’s occupation as a caster began in 2014, nonetheless the aid-to-aid casting in TI colossal finals, beginning up at TI8, cemented his spot as essentially the most spirited inside the self-discipline.

Sheever hails from the Netherlands and has been a mainstay inside the Dota 2 Esports. She has hosted panels for prime class Dota 2 occasions. Sheever is beloved inside the Dota 2 neighborhood for her relatable persona and humor.

She has labored in The Internationals courting help to TI2 and assorted vital Dota 2 tournaments enjoyment of Dreamleague, ESL, Starladder, Epicenter, and so forth. She is neatly-known internationally as a feminine ambassador of Esports and has been featured on the entrance web page of the Dutch Metro.

ODPixel and Sheever – Narrative of the Dota 2 couple

Not worthy is publicly recognized about when ODPixel and Sheever began their relationship. In keeping with their social media posts, it seems to be to be like delight within the couple has been collectively since 2016.

The couple incessantly traveled collectively as each could be invited to assorted Dota 2 occasions. They’d moreover motion Dota 2 casually from residence in between occasions. Their duo-casts have always been amusing, relatable, and fairly dazzling.

However, Sheever met devastating adversity in Might presumably nicely merely 2017, as she was once identified with breast most cancers. She documented her struggle with most cancers on her weblog. ODPixel was once the precept particular person she spoke to in regards to the prognosis.

Sheever stated inside the video, which Valve made about her struggle with most cancers, that ODPixel and his family’s help all of the plot all through the tumultuous period was once an main for her restoration. This video was once offered at TI8 and made the whole Dota 2 neighborhood teary-eyed.

Since then, Sheever has completely recovered, and the couple’s bond seems to have gotten stronger. She not too extended in the past posted in regards to the couple taking part in 3000 Dota 2 matches collectively. Sheever captioned it “the ultimate relationship test,” and it certainly displays their positive side as a pair.

This healthful Dota 2 couple have stayed with each assorted by thick and skinny and hopefully would possibly presumably nicely nicely help on doing the identical inside the finish.

