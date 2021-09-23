Oedipus takes steps in Berlin

Any indication of ancient Greek cosmology is cleared of the version of jade. The most obvious reference to the myth in Thomas Ostermeier’s sleek and sterile production we find is a small statue of the Sphinx on the kitchen counter. Jan Pappelbaum’s sparse set framed by neon lights has a sitcom-like realism. The four-person sent-in dialogue cast around the kitchen table or backyard grill is rigid and largely functional. Actors fight more against a poorly made drama than against luck.

Only Caroline Peters succeeds as Christina, who, more than her young lover, is the center of Z’s drama. Peters showed his talent for transcending mediocre theatrical material, as he recently did in the Schöbuhne production of Simon Stone’s “Yerma.” At the climax of the production, she explains the terrible truth to Michael. His face is projected on a screen in close-up (the only time the intermittent video serves a purpose), allowing us to register his every twitch during the long speech. She pulls off tricky monologues like a doctor steeling herself to give a patient a terrifying diagnosis, ripping the edge of her bed apart because there’s no way to sugarcoat this horrifying revelation.

Along with gods and fate, the play of Z is also far from the chorus, a mainstay of Greek drama, providing a collective representation of the individuals at the center of the play. Chanting in unison, they also fill in background information and comment on the action, serving as a conduit between the lead actors and the audience.

This chorus, on the other hand, takes central stage in the Deutsches Theatre’s highly ritualistic “Oedipus”, a largely faithful production of Sophocles. Drama directed by Ulrich Rasch. contrast in tone and style Couldn’t be more striking with the sheer realism of Ostermeier’s production.