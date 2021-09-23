Oedipus takes steps in Berlin
Berlin – “The city is strewn with death in its streets,” laments the chorus in Sophocles’ “Oedipus Rex.” Thebes is in the grip of a deadly plague. The king summons a prophet to tell of the will of the gods, who accuses the king of,You Cursed are the polluters of this country.”
The theme of nature rebelling against unnatural acts is one that resonates 20 months into the COVID-19 pandemic and after a summer of climate-change-related extreme weather events including floods in Germany, deadly heat waves and fires in Canada . in Greece.
All of this may help explain why, at the start of theater season in Berlin, Sophocles’ tragic hero, the original mama’s boy, has been center stage in a quartet of new productions at some of the city’s major companies.
Arguably the most eagerly awaited was Maja Jade’s new play, “Oedipus”, a contemporary reworking of the myth, which premiered at the Athens Epidaurus Festival this month and recently moved to Schöbuhne. Michael, a young employee at a German chemical company, is dating his much older boss, Christina. Their relationship begins to crumble over the conduct of a chemical spill investigation, and Michael learns that the accident also resulted in the death of Christina’s first husband. Several revelations later, Michael puts two and two together and realizes that – spoiler alert – he killed his father and slept with his mother.
Any indication of ancient Greek cosmology is cleared of the version of jade. The most obvious reference to the myth in Thomas Ostermeier’s sleek and sterile production we find is a small statue of the Sphinx on the kitchen counter. Jan Pappelbaum’s sparse set framed by neon lights has a sitcom-like realism. The four-person sent-in dialogue cast around the kitchen table or backyard grill is rigid and largely functional. Actors fight more against a poorly made drama than against luck.
Only Caroline Peters succeeds as Christina, who, more than her young lover, is the center of Z’s drama. Peters showed his talent for transcending mediocre theatrical material, as he recently did in the Schöbuhne production of Simon Stone’s “Yerma.” At the climax of the production, she explains the terrible truth to Michael. His face is projected on a screen in close-up (the only time the intermittent video serves a purpose), allowing us to register his every twitch during the long speech. She pulls off tricky monologues like a doctor steeling herself to give a patient a terrifying diagnosis, ripping the edge of her bed apart because there’s no way to sugarcoat this horrifying revelation.
Along with gods and fate, the play of Z is also far from the chorus, a mainstay of Greek drama, providing a collective representation of the individuals at the center of the play. Chanting in unison, they also fill in background information and comment on the action, serving as a conduit between the lead actors and the audience.
This chorus, on the other hand, takes central stage in the Deutsches Theatre’s highly ritualistic “Oedipus”, a largely faithful production of Sophocles. Drama directed by Ulrich Rasch. contrast in tone and style Couldn’t be more striking with the sheer realism of Ostermeier’s production.
Rache designed a highly precise mode of Maschinentheater, a theatrical approach that relies heavily on elaborate natural elements and stage craft. His industrial and dark productions drew their sweaty vitality from intense physical performances and droning music. His “Oedipus” is based on an 1804 translation by the German Romantic poet Friedrich Hölderlin, whose language is archaic and sharply lyrical. Continuing to move from place to place on stage, the artist conveys the lesson clearly and with intensity of study.
Nico van Weersch’s score features an electric bass, Moog synthesizer and microtonal keyboards. The chorus chants in unison, creating an atmosphere that is in harmony with the concentric rings of color-changing fluorescent lights that linger from the ceiling. The effect is arresting for the first hour, but then quickly becomes soporific. Rashe takes its time – just shy of three hours – and the slow-moving production is insanely deliberate.
Music played an even more prominent role in the second pair of Berlin’s Oedipal productions.
British composer Marc-Anthony Ternage was a 20-something upstart in 1988 when he wrote “Greek”, which recently opened the season of Deutsche Oper Berlin. This short, two-act opera is many things, including a scathing political and social commentary about Thatcher-era England and a self-conscious dispatch of opera as an art form that, at its core, conveyed the spirit of Ancient Greek drama. There was a demand for revival. .
A spunky and potty-mouthed comic strip opera, “Greek” transports the action from ancient Thebes to East London. Oedipus becomes Eddie, an angry young working-class man who seeks to better himself while fleeing a terrible fate predicted by a carnival fortune teller running into his family.
In the parking lot of the Deutsche Oper (a corona-contrast space used for the short production of Wagner’s “Das Ringold” last year), four singers perform in young German director Pinar Karabulut’s cartoonish campy production wearing chromatic variations on Ancient Greek. Danced and Struggled. Underneath the garment, orange, purple and green curly wigs and beards. There’s a fair amount of spoken text, which the All-American cast members sent with exaggerated Cockney accents when they weren’t belting out the eclectic score, which cares about everything from dancehall crudeness to poignant lyricism.
Turnage’s irreverent work is one of the more recent musical versions of the Oedipus myth, a list that includes Stravinsky’s 1927 “Oedipus Rex” and The Doors’ “The End”. Among the most powerful is George Annescu’s 1936 opera, “Edip”, a masterpiece of the 20th century, which recently opened the season of the Komishche Operation Berlin. (In a rare coincidence, a new production of the opera also marked the start of the season at the Paris Opera.)
Kazakh director Evgeny Titov’s surreal production is the most brutal of Berlin’s Oedipal offerings. The set resembles an abandoned madhouse and is often covered in blood, from the tragic hero’s difficult birth to his transformative death in Colonnaus. In the middle are graphic depictions of Lais’ resection and Oedipus taking out his eyes.
The musical language of Anescu combines various early modernist styles with traditional Romanian melodies and harmonies that the orchestra of the Komiche Oper, under the baton of its general music director, Anares Rubikis, performs with assurance and intensity. The lengthy title role has ample sprechgesang, a vocal style intertwined between song and speech. British baritone Leigh Melrose’s captivating performance is as dramatic a feat as it is a musical achievement. Of all the Oedipus haunting the German capital, his is the most affecting, tragic and believable.
Annescu began writing “Edip” soon after Sigmund Freud first theorized the Oedipus complex, and the composer’s Oedipus is an ideal of the modern man who, despite his pursuit of wisdom and self-understanding, is blind to himself, Unable to overtake fate and the agent to his own destruction.
Is it any surprise that some of today’s major theater makers have turned to this 2,500-year-old existential detective story as we grapple with disasters affecting our bodies and our planet? Like the ancients, we get the myths we deserve, not what we want.
Oedipus Directed by Thomas Ostermeier. Schaubuhne Berlin, through September 26.
Oedipus. Films-TV shows directed by Evgeny Titov. Komische Operation Berlin from 26 September.
Oedipus. Directed by Ulrich Rasch. Deutsche Theater Berlin, through October 17.
#Oedipus #takes #steps #Berlin
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.