Off-Duty NJ Officer Trying to Stop Armed Robbery Grazed by Bullet: Officials





An off-duty police officer in New Jersey was shot Monday afternoon while attempting to stop an armed robbery at a convenience store, a high-level law enforcement source told News 4.

The officer was trying to stop a robbery in progress at Krauszer’s Food Store in West Orange when the suspect allegedly fired one shot, according to the source and a public spokesperson. The incident unfolded shortly after 3 p.m. off S Valley Road.

The suspected gunman has already been caught but a female accomplice is still on the run, the source said.

The spokesperson said the officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was being treated at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

