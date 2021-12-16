Off-Duty NYPD Lieutenant Hospitalized, Suspect Dead After Queens Shooting – Gadget Clock

World

12 seconds ago
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty NYPD lieutenant was shot multiple times overnight in Queens.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at Northern Boulevard and 57th Street in Woodside.

Police say the lieutenant was at a club called La Boom when a group of men followed him outside. It’s believed a robbery attempted may have led to the shooting.

A male suspect was shot and killed during the incident.

Police say the suspect’s gun was recovered, and it had an extended magazine clip.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon spoke with two women who said they were at the club when the event was abruptly stopped and they were told to leave the venue.

“I’m inside, it gets cut off, then we’re all told to leave. Then we go outside, we see ambulances, cop cars, everything,” one woman said. “I did not hear it. I don’t think anyone inside would have heard it, because the music was so loud.”

The lieutenant was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police say they’re searching for two to three more suspects in the case, and they’re offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this breaking news. CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report. 


