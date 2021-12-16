Off-Duty NYPD Lieutenant Hospitalized, Suspect Dead After Queens Shooting – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty NYPD lieutenant was shot multiple times overnight in Queens.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at Northern Boulevard and 57th Street in Woodside.

Police say the lieutenant was at a club called La Boom when a group of men followed him outside. It’s believed a robbery attempted may have led to the shooting.

Off-duty @nypd Lieutenant was shot in an incident in Woodside, Queens this morning. Male suspect was also shot. Suspect has died. Officer was in serious condition but is now stable @CBSNewYork #policeshooting #queens #woodside #nypd — Kiran Dhillon (@KiranDhillonTV) December 16, 2021

A male suspect was shot and killed during the incident.

Police say the suspect’s gun was recovered, and it had an extended magazine clip.

Police say the off-duty cop was in a club when he was followed outside by a few men. A possible robbery attempt led to the shooting. The suspect has died. Officer is in critical but stable condition. @CBSNewYork #policeinvolvedshooting #NYPD @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/q89dmAgm3a — Kiran Dhillon (@KiranDhillonTV) December 16, 2021

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon spoke with two women who said they were at the club when the event was abruptly stopped and they were told to leave the venue.

“I’m inside, it gets cut off, then we’re all told to leave. Then we go outside, we see ambulances, cop cars, everything,” one woman said. “I did not hear it. I don’t think anyone inside would have heard it, because the music was so loud.”

Police say they are looking for 2/3 more male suspects. @NYPDnews are now offering a 10k cash reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest @CBSNewYork #nypd #policeinvolvedshooting pic.twitter.com/zAKgcZN9vI — Kiran Dhillon (@KiranDhillonTV) December 16, 2021

The lieutenant was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police say they’re searching for two to three more suspects in the case, and they’re offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

