Off-Duty NYPD Officer Released From Hospital, Expected To Make Full Recovery After Harlem Shooting – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was released from the hospital Sunday morning, hours after he was shot in Harlem.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported, the officer, 47, became the latest victim of gun violence in New York City.

First Alert Weather: Mostly Sunny With Freezing Wind Chills Sunday; Scattered Rain/Snow Showers Monday

NYPD officers rushed to the scene of yet another shooting Saturday. One of their own was caught in the midst of gunfire.

The victim, an off-duty officer attending a vigil for a prominent member of the Manhattanville Houses community, was leaving the lobby of the community center around 4:30 p.m. when he saw two men shooting.

“They started firing. As they fired he dived for cover, and that’s where we believe he got hit in the foot,” NYPD Chief of Housing Jeffrey Maddrey said.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier dispute that happened in the lobby.

Man Arrested In Alleged Kidnapping Of Worker At Colorado Ranch Owned By Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg

The officer, who is assigned to the housing bureau in the Bronx, was rushed to the hospital. He’s the seventh NYPD officer shot in 2022.

“Any gunshot wound is potentially life or limb threatening. This bullet traversed critical vessels and nerves and tendons, but we expect him to make a full recovery,” Dr. Eli Kleinman, supervising chief surgeon for NYPD, said.

The police department is thankful he will recover, but desperate for change.

“Our gun violence is increasing and I’m just making a plea to all of our communities, all of our citizens, our police. We all need to support one another. We have to stop this scourge of gun violence. We shouldn’t have to live like this. We’re not supposed to live like this,” Maddrey said.

Police are still searching for the shooting suspects. Investigators are using videos and statements from witnesses to track them down.

10 Hurt In Bronx Apartment Fire, 100 Firefighters Respond

The injured officer was able to provide a description of the shooters, police said.