World

Off-duty NYPD officer shot in foot in Manhattanville; suspects on the loose

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Off-duty NYPD officer shot in foot in Manhattanville; suspects on the loose
Written by admin
Off-duty NYPD officer shot in foot in Manhattanville; suspects on the loose

Off-duty NYPD officer shot in foot in Manhattanville; suspects on the loose

MANHATTANVILLE, Manhattan (WABC) — An off-duty NYPD officer has been shot in the foot in Manhattanville.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at a NYCHA complex 3250 Broadway.

The officer was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are looking for the suspects who fled the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

This officer is the 7th NYPD officer to be shot so far in 2022.

ALSO READ | With major crime on the rise in NYC, Adams outlines crackdown

EMBED >More News Videos

Mike Marza spoke with Mayor Eric Adams, who is sharing details of his plan to crack down on ghost guns and target gun traffickers.

———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Offduty #NYPD #officer #shot #foot #Manhattanville #suspects #loose

READ Also  Opening Ceremony Barred Fans But Volunteers Saw it Up Close

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment