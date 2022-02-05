Off-duty NYPD officer shot in foot in Manhattanville; suspects on the loose
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at a NYCHA complex 3250 Broadway.
The officer was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
Police are looking for the suspects who fled the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
This officer is the 7th NYPD officer to be shot so far in 2022.
ALSO READ | With major crime on the rise in NYC, Adams outlines crackdown
