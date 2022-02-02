Off-duty NYPD officer shot in Queens; 2 suspects in custody, sources say



ARVERNE, Queens (WABC) — An off-duty NYPD officer has been hospitalized after being shot in Queens Tuesday night, according to police.

Authorities say the incident happened on Beach Channel Drive and Beach 62nd Street in Arverne around 10:20 p.m.

The officer was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that two suspects were taken into custody.

No further information has been released at this time.

The shooting comes on the same day hundreds turned out at St. Patrick’s Cathedral as New York City began its final salute to a second fallen NYPD officer killed in the line of duty this year.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

