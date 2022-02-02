Off-Duty Officer Shot In Queens, 2 Suspects Arrested – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty officer was shot in Queens on Tuesday.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. near Beach 62nd Street and Beach Channel Drive.

Black History Month: Coast Guard Captain Zeita Merchant Keeps New Yorkers Safe While Blazing New Trails

According to police, the 22-year-old off-duty officer was in his personal vehicle stopped at a traffic light when two male suspects approached the vehicle on foot and tapped on the driver’s side window with a gun.

The off-duty officer then got out of the car.

One suspect allegedly fired several shots at the officer, striking him in the shoulder. Police say the officer returned fire but did not strike anyone, and the two suspects fled on foot.

According to police, nearby uniformed officers heard the gunfire and rushed to the scene. Once they arrived, they rendered aid to the injured off-duty officer and broadcast a description of the fleeing suspects over police radio.

NYPD: Man Dies Following Shooting Near Apollo Theater

The responding officers drove the off-duty officer to Jamaica Hospital, where he was last reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say uniformed public safety team officers in an unmarked car about three blocks away from the scene of the shooting spotted two individuals who fit the description of the suspects and attempted to stop them.

As they got out of their car, the suspects allegedly fired a shot, striking their rear bumper.

Police say the officers did not return fire and chased the suspects on foot. They were apprehended and a firearm was recovered.

Below is a photo of the gun that was recovered from the scene of tonight’s shooting. pic.twitter.com/Z6nhqYaohF — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 2, 2022

“When these two individuals shot at a passenger driving a car, they didn’t shoot at a police officer, they shot at a civilian. And then to find out that they shot at police officers, it sent a message. They had no regard of who they were trying to kill,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “So the conversation we have been having over and over again — the over-proliferation of guns, ready to use them on individuals in blue uniforms or blue jeans. They don’t care. They don’t care. And to see something like this happen repeatedly in our city is unacceptable.”

Mourners Pay Respects At Wake For NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, 2nd Officer To Die After Harlem Ambush

The 22-year-old victim is the sixth NYPD officer to be shot so far this year.