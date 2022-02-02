Off-Duty Officer Shot In Queens – Gadget Clock

World

Off-Duty Officer Shot In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty officer was shot in Queens on Tuesday.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. near Beach 62nd Street and Beach Channel Drive.

Police say the male officer is in stable condition and being taken to Jamaica Hospital.

Further details have not yet been released.


