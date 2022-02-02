Off-Duty Officer Shot In Queens – Gadget Clock
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty officer was shot in Queens on Tuesday.
It happened around 10:15 p.m. near Beach 62nd Street and Beach Channel Drive.
Due to a police investigation avoid the area of Beach 62 Street and Beach Channel Drive in Queens. pic.twitter.com/4Kr5HYgJlW
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 2, 2022
Police say the male officer is in stable condition and being taken to Jamaica Hospital.
Further details have not yet been released.
