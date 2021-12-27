Off-Duty Officer Wounded In Shooting In West Orange – Gadget Clock

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has confirmed that a police officer in West Orange was injured in a shooting on Monday.

Police said the officer, who hasn’t been identified, was off duty at the time and was responding to a robbery in progress inside Krauser’s Food Store on South Valley Road in a residential area at around 3 p.m., CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported.

West Orange police said the officer intervened and the suspect or suspects fired. The off-duty officer suffered a graze wound. He was rushed to University Hospital in Newark.

It is unclear if the shooting took place inside the store.

Police said the suspects fled in a black Dodge Durango and are still on the loose.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.

