Off-duty UPS security guard fatally shot at Nashville facility, police say



An off-duty UPS security guard was shot dead in the parking lot of a Nashville facility on Tuesday afternoon and there is a suspected fugitive, authorities said.

FOX17 Nashville quoted police as saying the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at the UPS Customer Center in the 3200 block of Whites Creek Pike.

D’Terias Smith, a 21-year-old security guard at the facility, was shot and taken to hospital, where he later died, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Smith was off duty at the time of the shooting.

Police said Smith left the facility when his shift ended around 3 a.m. but returned just before 4:30 p.m. This time, a black Nissan Centra was driven by a woman into the parking lot. A man got out of the car and got into Smith’s car.

While inside Smith’s car, an unidentified man shot Smith before fleeing with the woman at the center, according to authorities.

It was unclear why Smith and the man met in the UPS parking lot.

An investigation is underway. No arrests were made until Wednesday morning.