Offers long range with a top speed of 70 kmph, read full details of price and features

If you are planning to buy Electric Scooter, then first know here the complete details of Bajaj Chetak electric scooter with long range and attractive style.

The demand for electric scooters and bikes is increasing rapidly in the domestic market of India, due to which automakers have started launching new models of electric scooters and bikes.

Due to which there is a long range of electric scooters and bikes in the market today, which are easily available according to every budget and need.

In which today we are talking about one such electric scooter Bajaj Chetak is liked for its premium design and range.

Talking about the battery and power of the scooter, it has a 48 V, 60.3 Ah capacity lithium-ion battery pack with 4080 watt BLDC motor.

Regarding the charging of this battery, the company claims that on charging with a normal charger, this battery gets fully charged in 5 hours and through a fast charger, it gets charged up to 25 percent in 60 minutes.

The company is giving a warranty of 7 years or 70,000 kms on this battery, which also has plans for 50,000 kms and 3 years of battery warranty.

Talking about the range and speed of the scooter, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a range of 95 km with a top speed of 70 km per hour.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel which is based on combi braking system.

Talking about the features of the scooter, features like digital speedometer, digital odometer, digital trip meter, report start, push button start-stop have been given in it.

Keeping in mind the different driving styles of the people, the company has given two driving modes in which the first is Eco Mode and the second is Sport Mode.

To make it more accessible to the youth, the company has introduced this scooter in six attractive colors along with attractive design. The company has launched this scooter with a starting price of Rs 1,41,440 (ex-showroom, Pune) which is FAME.. Available with subsidy.