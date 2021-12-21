Offers range up to 60Km, know – price and features

The demand for electric scooters is increasing in India. Every day companies are bringing electric scooters one after the other. On the other hand, if you are also thinking of getting an e-scooters, then first you should know in detail about the charging and its battery. If you make a habit of charging the scooter, then e-scooter can be economical for you. Here is an electric scooter that gets charged in a short time and you can use it to go from home to office.

Batt:RE LO:EV

It is considered an affordable electric scooter in the electric vehicle market. It comes with three riding modes, which helps in increasing its range. Detachable lithium-ion battery is provided. It is similar to the 110cc petrol-powered scooter. It has a good mix of sporty and peppy. In this, things like LED headlamp, instrument cluster, a pillar backrest have been given, which can be helpful for you.

Batt:RE LO:EV Price and Range

LO: Talking about the driving range of the EV, it comes with 60 kms. It is a fast charging electric scooter, which gets fully charged in three hours. It moves with a speed of 45 km/h. It comes with 48V 24Ah battery capacity. BLDC hub motor, front brake – 220 mm disc, rear brake – 220 mm disc. Apart from this, it comes with LED headlamp, key remote, reverse mode, alarm and USB charger. Talking about its price, it comes with a starting price of Rs 65,900 (ex-showroom).