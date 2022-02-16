Officer says he didn’t realize George Floyd’s life was in danger



One of the three Minneapolis police officers charged with violating federal civil rights in the murder of George Floyd, J.P. Alexander Queng took a stand on their trial on Wednesday.

Queng is the second of the former officers to testify. Cueng, Thomas Lane and Tu Thao were accused of violating Floyd’s constitutional rights when Officer Derek Chovin pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old black man was handcuffed in the street.

Queng sat on his knees on Floyd’s back. Lane held his feet and Thao held the people behind him. The May 2020 killings triggered worldwide protests and a re-examination of racism and policing.

Earlier Wednesday, Thao testified that he knew Floyd’s request that he could not breathe was weakening, but did not realize Floyd was in danger, even as the audience became increasingly vocal.

Under interrogation by prosecutor Lian Bell, Thao said he did not disclose any of the audience’s concerns about Floyd’s well-being to other officers, and did not examine his pulse after the audience questioned him. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.

There are allegations against Thao, Queng and Lane for depriving Floyd of medical care. Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene to stop the killings.

Prosecutors on Monday called their case to rest to make an argument to stand doctors, police officers and spectators that officers should have intervened to stop Chauvin and that they had violated their training by not taking Floyd by his side so he could breathe or give him CPR. As soon as he stopped breathing and they found a pulse.

Defense attorneys are trying to show that the Minneapolis Police Department provides inadequate training and teaches cadets to obey high-ranking individuals. Chauvin, who was convicted last year of state murder and manslaughter, was the most senior officer at the scene.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Bell Thao asked what steps officers had taken to help Floyd. He replied that they were waiting for paramedics. He further asked if he had ever asked Chavin to leave Floyd.

“I didn’t,” Thao replied, adding later, “I think I’d trust a 19-year veteran to figure it out.”

When Bell asked Thao if he had raised any concerns with his partners, he replied, “No.”

On Tuesday, Thao’s attorney, Robert Paul, asked Thao if he had seen any officers Floyd roll and CPR. He said he didn’t, and guessed Floyd was breathing.

“This indicates that Mr Floyd was not on cardiac arrest,” said Thao, who later testified that he did not know there was something wrong with Floyd, although an ambulance took him away.

But Bell notes in the video that Thao looks at other officers most of the time and advises that standing by and traffic is not a big threat.

Lane, who is white; Queng, who is black; And Thao, who is also an American, faced a separate state trial in June on charges of aiding and abetting murder and homicide.

Chauvin, who is White, pleaded guilty in December to federal civil rights charges.