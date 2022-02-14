Officers injured at Greene Correctional Facility





COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A sergeant and six officers were injured Sunday after two inmates in the Special Housing Unit at Greene Correctional Facility attacked them, according to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA). The incident took place around 2:25 p.m. on Sunday, when an officer making routine rounds in the cell block heard an inmate threatening to hurt himself.

The officer reportedly called for help and a sergeant along with five other officers responded to the block. The inmate in question and his cellmate were both repeatedly told to leave their cell, which they repeatedly refused.

Before the officers could begin a cell extraction, the first inmate reportedly covered the cell window with a towel, completely obstructing the view inside the cell. He was told to remove the towel multiple times, but refused these commands as well.

The cell door was opened and the two inmates immediately charged officers, according to NYSCOPBA officials. One inmate grabbed the sergeant by the arm and tried to assault him, while the second knocked another officer backwards. Officers tried using pepper spray on the inmates, to no avail- the two continued to be combative and fought with staff, allegedly knocking one officer into the cell block wall.

Two officers grabbed the first inmate and forced him to the ground where he became compliant. The second inmate was placed in a body hold by several offices and were able to apply handcuffs after the scuffle.

“On January 21, we reported another attack on staff by two inmates who were already in Special Housing Units for unrelated discipline issues that resulted in three officers needing treatment at Albany Medical Center for their injuries. Now, once again we have multiple officers injured by two inmates who were in a Special Housing Unit cell for discipline. This violence needs to be addressed! Not next week or next month, it needs to be addressed today. And while bail reform seems to have garnered all the media attention for its disastrous impact on public safety, we’re just weeks away from the implementation of HALT, which will have a similar impact inside our correctional facilities. However, like with bail reform, the legislature has the opportunity to protect our brother and sisters in blue, by walking HALT back, or at the very least, delaying its implementation. ” – stated, NYSCOPBA Mid-Hudson Vice President Chris Moreau.

Both inmates in this case were removed from the Special Housing Unit and evaluated at the infirmary. Once cleared, both were placed back in the unit pending disciplinary charges. The first inmate is serving a seven year sentence after being convicted for two counts of second degree robbery and one count of third degree robbery in Erie County back in 2018. The other is serving a five year sentence for second degree assault and third degree robbery, which he was convicted of in 2019.

Two officers received injuries that needed to be treated at a local urgent care. Neither officer returned to duty. The sergeant and four other officers had cuts on their hand, knee, lower back, wrist, neck and hip. They were treated by facility medical staff and remained on duty.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further disciplinary actions have been taken at this time.