World

Officers take on school staff in basketball fundraiser

5 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Officers take on school staff in basketball fundraiser
Written by admin
Officers take on school staff in basketball fundraiser

Officers take on school staff in basketball fundraiser

mohonasen central school district

Posted:

Updated:

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam police officers took on the Mohonasen High School staff in a basketball game Thursday. The event was put on as a fundraiser for the senior class by School Resource Officer Brandon DeLuke.

The donations included $20 for a t-shirt and $1 to get in the door for the basketball game. All of the money raised will be used to help with the high school prom and other end-of-year activities.

DeLuke sad they had a great crowd at the event, and he hopes it can become an annual fundraiser.

#Officers #school #staff #basketball #fundraiser

READ Also  Biden administration grants Temporary Protected Status to immigrants from Cameroon

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment