Officers who took oath of allegiance to those who took oath should be sacked, says mayor

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that any New York City police officer pledging allegiance to oath-takers or other violent “far-right nationalist” groups should be investigated by the police department, alleged internally. Must be gone and removed by force. .

“If we confirm that any police officer has pledged allegiance to those who are sworn in and to those values ​​– there will certainly be due process, they deserve trial – but if found to be so, they will not be members. Must be the NYPD,” Mr. de Blasio said during an appearance on “The Brian Lehrer Show” on WNYC.

Mr. de Blasio’s statements came after WNYC and Gothamist reported this week that at least two New York City active-duty police officers were linked to the Oath Keepers, a militia group whose members participated in the January 6 riots at the US Capitol. had participated.

“The NYPD has a very aggressive effort in looking for threats because they are the biggest threat right now, right-wing militias,” the mayor said, describing such groups as hate groups against immigrants and people of different ethnic or racial backgrounds. Defining in.