Officers who took oath of allegiance to those who took oath should be sacked, says mayor
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that any New York City police officer pledging allegiance to oath-takers or other violent “far-right nationalist” groups should be investigated by the police department, alleged internally. Must be gone and removed by force. .
“If we confirm that any police officer has pledged allegiance to those who are sworn in and to those values – there will certainly be due process, they deserve trial – but if found to be so, they will not be members. Must be the NYPD,” Mr. de Blasio said during an appearance on “The Brian Lehrer Show” on WNYC.
Mr. de Blasio’s statements came after WNYC and Gothamist reported this week that at least two New York City active-duty police officers were linked to the Oath Keepers, a militia group whose members participated in the January 6 riots at the US Capitol. had participated.
“The NYPD has a very aggressive effort in looking for threats because they are the biggest threat right now, right-wing militias,” the mayor said, describing such groups as hate groups against immigrants and people of different ethnic or racial backgrounds. Defining in.
Possible links between officials who were not named in the report, and OAuth Keepers, emerged in a hacked database that listed the names, contact information and personal information of people associated with the group as recently as 2017.
The New York Times could not independently confirm whether any of those listed in the database were active-duty police officers. A review of the database also made it impossible to determine whether any of the people named in it were currently associated with OAuth Keepers, or whether they participated in the January 6 attack.
A spokesman for the Police Department confirmed that the WNYC-Gothmist report was the subject of an internal investigation, but declined to answer further questions, including whether any department employees had previously been associated with a militia group. was disciplined for affiliation.
Oath Keepers was established in 2009 and draws its members primarily from active and retired law enforcement and military personnel. More than 20 members of the group are facing criminal charges in connection with the Capitol riots.
Mr. de Blasio’s comments, and his insistence that members of the Police Department who are active in oath-taking or similar groups be investigated and fired, are an already difficult problem for police forces across the United States. who have struggled to identify and formally disciplined members who believe they harbor extremist ideas.
There are no concrete figures for how many police officers have clear ties to extremist groups. But many experts have long warned that there has been a proliferation of far-right ideology and domestic extremism within the ranks of law enforcement and military agencies.
In New York, the Police Department’s patrol guide prohibits employees from joining groups that promote “hatred, harassment, or prejudice based on race, religion, gender, gender identity/expression, sexual orientation, or disability.” Department rules also prohibit employees from engaging with groups or people believed to be involved in criminal activity. Under the discipline guidelines of the department, such conduct may lead to dismissal.
But it has been difficult for the department to identify what kind of conduct qualifies as a patrol-guide violation, and what is permitted as constitutionally protected speech. Some officials have been disciplined or investigated for behavior that suggests links to extremist ideology. For others, the indiscretion has fallen into obscure territory.
Dennis Kenney, a professor in the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said many police departments do not explicitly state what types of organizations officers cannot be involved. Nor do they make it clear whether certain types of activities may be acceptable, while others may be incendiary offenses.
“If I get their newsletter, does that mean I’m a member, or that I’m just curious and so forth?” He asked.
In New York City in particular, uncertainty about rules regarding the association of police officers with right-wing groups has often come to the fore.
Authorities have reportedly displayed extremist symbols during the protests. A current official is under investigation for colluding with right-wing leaders at the US Capitol shortly before the January 6 riots. Edward D. Mullins, who leads the city’s powerful Sergeant Union, once gave an interview to Fox News, surrounded by the paraphernalia of QAnon, a fringe conspiracy theory.
Mr. de Blasio noted the challenge of regulating such activity, and cautioned against creating a The “witch hunt” environment within the city agencies.
Mr. de Blasio said on Thursday, “I think part of who we are as Americans is being really, really careful about how we object and how we use the power of government to investigate.” We do.” “I think the way to do this is to follow specific leads and follow them very aggressively.”
But, he said, members of the police department who have taken the step of pledging allegiance to a group linked to rebellious behavior should be investigated and investigated by the department.
“When you look at the manifestos of those who are sworn in, they are basically asking their members to defy the orders of democratically elected civilian governments,” he said. “Whoever professes allegiance to those taking the oath is naturally denying his oath as a police officer and he cannot serve as a police officer under that condition, They can’t do that.”
Alan Feuer contributed reporting.
