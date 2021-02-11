Official Circular Regarding Practical/Project/Internal Assessment Components for Class 12 Exams

(*12*) Circular Regarding Practical/Project/Internal Assessment Components for Class 12 Exams





The Central Board of Secondary Schooling (CBSE) has launched an necessary round relating to the change of mode of school-based evaluation and extension of the final date for importing the marks of sensible, mission, inner evaluation elements of CBSE class 12 examination 2021. Listed here are some necessary factors from the round, you may also obtain the PDF of the whole round from the obtain hyperlink given on the finish of this text.

⇒CBSE faculties with pending Sensible’s /Inner Assessments are permitted to conduct the identical now in solely on-line mode & add marks on the offered hyperlink newest by 28 June 2021

⇒ In topics the place an exterior examiner has not been appointed, the involved CBSE college trainer of the topic will conduct the interior evaluation based mostly on the rules given in Curriculum in a web based mode & add the marks awarded on the hyperlink offered by CBSE.

⇒Whereas importing marks, it is going to be ensured that right marks are uploaded as no correction within the marks as soon as uploaded will likely be allowed subsequently.

⇒ Inner Examiners will take an on-screen {photograph} of every scholar throughout viva voce and for college information. This {photograph} ought to have the image of Inner Examiner, Exterior Examiner and the scholar or recording of your complete session may very well be stored. Nevertheless, the coverage of importing the group photograph has been suspended as a result of pandemic.

⇒Faculties ought to strictly comply with all of the COVID-19 protocols whereas conducting College Based mostly Assessment.

⇒Academics appointed as Exterior Examiners shall settle for the obligation and full the task inside the prolonged timelines.

⇒No extension of the final date for importing marks which is 28.06.2021 will likely be executed. Thus, faculties are suggested to finish all evaluations nicely earlier than June 28 and add the marks meticulously.

⇒ The coverage for conduct of Practical/Project/Internal Assessment part for Personal Candidates registered for 2021 Class XII exams will likely be declared quickly.

⇒Remainder of the circumstances will stay the identical as communicated within the earlier notification dated 11.02.2021.

For full data, obtain the whole round in PDF format.