Official – Gadget Clock





Police across New York City are after a suspect wanted in connection to a carjacking Sunday that saw the brief kidnapping of an 11-year-old boy, a senior NYPD official confirmed Monday.

The NYPD dispatched units in East Harlem after a report came in around 8 p.m. for a stolen vehicle with a child inside the car at the time. The incident happened around E 121st Street and 3rd Avenue, the official said.

According to that official, the boy’s father left him in the front seat of the Nissan Rogue when the perp hopped inside and took off with the vehicle.

Officers immediately began a search for the vehicle and 11-year-old, eventually finding the latter unharmed on a sidewalk near Lafayette Boulevard and Bolton Avenue in the Bronx. He was reunited with his father.

The department conducted a citywide canvas for the suspect but has turned up no information that has led to his location or identification, the official said.

He was last seen wearing a black cargo jacket with a red hoodie, and could be in his mid-30s.