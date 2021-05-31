Official Notice Released for 01/2019, 03/2019 and RRC 01/2019, Details Here





RRB Group D Examination 2021: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has a launched an necessary discover concerning the net examination towards commercial quantity RRC CEN 01/2019,No. 01/2019, No. 03/2019 on 31 Could 2021. As per the discover, the examination that are scheduled to be held after RRB NTPC sixth Part are on maintain as a result of COVID- 19 scenario within the nation. Therefore, RRB will conduct RRC Group D examination when the scenario will get regular.

RRB Examination Notice for Group D, NTPC and MI Posts

The official discover reads, “RRBs have notified three Centralized Employment Notifications (CENs), No. 01/2019, No. 03/2019 and No. RRC 01/2019, for numerous classes. The recruitment course of has commenced from December, 2020 after easing of restrictions imposed on account of COVID 19 and is being held in phases”.

“Additional scheduling of CBT has been held up due to numerous restrictions imposed by the affected states as a result of unfold of Covid-19 pandemic as soon as once more. Candidates are hereby knowledgeable that additional scheduling of examinations will probably be suggested in the end as soon as the restrictions imposed by numerous states are eased”.

RRB had scheduled the net examination from 15 December to 18 December 2020 for Ministerial & Remoted Classes, towards commercial quantity 03/2019 and from 28 December 2020 to 08 April 2021 underneath 6 Part for Non Technical Fashionable Class (NTPC) towards 01/2019.

RRB Group D Examination was scheduled to be held within the month of April and Could 2021. Candidates are suggested to maintain a monitor on the official web site for RRB Group D Examination Updates.

