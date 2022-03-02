Official results of SSC MTS Result 2020 Tier 1 Exam will be announced on ssc.nic.in, check the steps to check here

Education

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon announce the results of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Paper 1 Exam 2020. The result of SSC MTS 2020 will be published on the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the computer-based SSC MTS 2020 from October 5 to November 2, 2021 at various centers across the country will be able to check and download their marks by visiting the website.

In fact, the results of SSC MTS 2022 Tier 1 were to be announced on February 28, 2022, but the Commission (SSC) has not yet announced the results. Candidates are eagerly awaiting their results. The Commission will also release the category wise cut-off and final answer key along with SSC MTS Tier-1 results. A PDF link of both will be activated on the website. How to check the results and important information can be seen below.

Here’s how to check SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2020
Step 1: First go to the official website ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click the Results tab
Step 3: After results are announced, click on SSC MTS Tier 2 Results link.
Step 4: Enter and submit the login credentials here.
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Check your score and download the PDF and take a printout.

Find out what’s next?
Candidates who are eligible in Tier-I Paper I will have to appear in Paper-I. The Tier-2 exam schedule will be published on the website soon. The Tier-2 exam will be descriptive. Candidates will be able to appear for the examination in PEN and PAPER mode. Candidates who have passed Tier-2 examination will be called for document verification. Final selection of candidates will be done only after verification of documents.

See Pay Scale here (SSC MTS Pay)
The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill the posts of General Central Services Group C Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial Multi-Tasking Staff (SSC MTS) in various Ministries, Departments and Offices of the Government of India. The selected candidates will be given pay band-1 – Rs 5200-20200 + grade pay Rs 1800, (pay level in pay matrix-1) pay scale under 7th pay commission (7th pay commission).

