Officials: 1 dead, 6 injured after driver crashes into multiple vehicles, strikes pedestrians in Paterson

Officers: 1 useless, 6 injured after driver crashes into multiple autos, strikes pedestrians in Paterson



(*6*)PATERSON, N.J. — One particular person was killed and 6 others had been injured in a chaotic crash in Paterson on Tuesday afternoon.

The Passaic County prosecutor’s workplace says the driver of a Honda CR-V struck an occupied police car that was pulled over on the facet of the street, then crashed into one other car earlier than putting a number of pedestrians. The driver finally crashed into a light-weight pole.

One particular person was pronounced useless on the scene. The sufferer’s id has not but been launched.

Six folks had been taken to Saint Joseph’s College Medical Middle to be handled for accidents.

“My life flashed earlier than my eyes,” Shamir Smith instructed CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

The 17-year-old was ready for a bus on his manner dwelling from college round 3 p.m. when a automotive got here careening via the intersection of Most important Road and Market Road.

Witnesses say the automotive was being chased by police when it crashed and ran over multiple folks. Surveillance video reveals a car in reverse proper earlier than the collision.

“And sadly after I tried to dodge that automotive, I nonetheless ended up getting hit by a giant trash can, a metallic trash can that hit my foot,” Shamir mentioned.

Witnesses say they noticed folks mendacity on the bottom, badly injured.

“It is loopy. That was very laborious to see,” witness Yecika Placencia mentioned.

Placencia says she barely obtained out of the way in which.

“I crossed the road and I heard the crash. Then I ran again, and I see there’s two folks on the ground, on the bottom,” she mentioned.

Shamir escaped with minor accidents.

“My knee is a little bit swollen, my arm, however my foot extra, I am unable to actually stroll on it,” he mentioned.

After seeing the carnage up shut, he is aware of he is fortunate to be alive.

“If I used to be a little bit late coming to the bus, that would’ve been me, however I am so glad it wasn’t,” he mentioned.

Witnesses say they noticed the driver of the automotive take off on foot earlier than being arrested not distant.

