Officials Apologize for Deadly Police Shooting at a Black College in 1970

They waited greater than 50 years to placed on their caps and robes: That ceremony of passage had been denied to the members of the Class of 1970 at what’s now Jackson State College in Mississippi, after a lethal police taking pictures at the traditionally Black faculty that spring introduced their faculty years to an abrupt finish.

Their commencement was canceled.

However on Saturday, the group of greater than 400 former college students had the prospect to listen to their names known as and to stroll throughout a stage.

They obtained greater than their diplomas: Metropolis and state officers apologized for the violence that had claimed the lives of two folks and wounded a dozen others after native police and state freeway patrol officers opened hearth whereas responding to campus protests over racial injustice on the night time of Might 14, 1970.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba of Jackson stated throughout the ceremony that it was lengthy overdue for the town to just accept accountability for the bloodshed.