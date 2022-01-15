Officials – Gadget Clock





Additional police have been deployed round New York Metropolis as a precaution after a rabbi held hostage at a Texas synagogue positioned a cellphone name to a rabbi within the metropolis to relay the suspect’s calls for, three senior legislation enforcement officers inform Information 4.

The hostage taker is demanding the discharge his “sister,” Aaifa Siddiqui, who’s being held in a federal jail in Forth Value, Texas. Federal officers haven’t been in a position to verify the connection between the hostage taker and Siddiqui, however are actively investigating whether or not they’re siblings.

Siddiqui, 49, was convicted by a federal jury in 2010 of trying to kill U.S. officers in Afghanistan.

A rabbi in New York Metropolis acquired a cellphone name from one of many hostages Saturday after a number of folks within the Colleyville, Texas, synagogue had been taken hostage. The rabbi reportedly relayed the suspect’s demand to set Siddiqui free, prompting the rabbi within the metropolis to contact native police.

The NYPD has deployed further police to synagogues across the metropolis as a precaution, together with to the synagogue the place the rabbi acquired the decision, out of an abundance of warning. The officers mentioned there was no recognized extra risk Saturday night.

Texas authorities and SWAT responded to the Congregation Beth Israel situated in Colleyville round 12:30 p.m. native time after receiving experiences of an ongoing hostage state of affairs.

White Home Press Secretary Jen Paski mentioned President Joe Biden has been briefed on the state of affairs.

Based on the Justice Division, in July 2008 Siddiqui “was detained by Afghan authorities, who discovered numerous gadgets in her possession, together with handwritten notes that referred to a ‘mass casualty assault’ and that listed varied areas in america, together with Plum Island, the Empire State Constructing, the Statue of Liberty, Wall Road, and the Brooklyn Bridge.”

They are saying that Siddiqui was being interviewed in Ghazni, Afghanistan when she “grabbed a U.S. Military officer’s M-4 rifle and fired it at one other U.S. Military officer and different members of the U.S. interview staff.” The U.S. Military officer and a FBI agent had been injured within the incident.

Siddiqui was dropped at New York in 2008 the place she was placed on trial and in the end sentenced to 86 years in jail.

At trial, jurors concluded that Siddiqui mentioned that she meant to kill People through the capturing incident.