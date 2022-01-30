Officials – Gadget Clock





Officials out on Long Island are confirming the deaths of two elderly New Yorkers who died during the first hours of Saturday’s furocious blizzard that blanketed the parts of the area in almost two feet of snow.

Long Island was hit especially hard, with snow totals as of 5:15 p.m. topping out at 23.5 inches in Medford. The storm isn’t expected to let up in Suffolk County until the final hours of the day.

Word of the worst death came early in the morning, when Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman told News 4 that a snow plow driver had found an elderly woman dead inside her vehicle overnight in Uniondale.

Her official cause of death has not been confirmed, but Blakeman said she likely suffered a heart attack or other sudden health event and was not able to get help during the storm.

“It’s a sad situation, but it illustrates how dangerous it is, people should not be out unless it’s absolutely necessary,” Blakeman told News 4.

A second death was reported by Southold Town Police Department, who said an elderly man fell into a swimming pool while he was shoveling snow. Officers responding to the reported drowning were unable to revive the man.

Fire department transported the man to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.