Officials have warned that there will be a new surge if EU countries ease restrictions

European countries with insufficient vaccination coverage are at a high risk of an increase in new coronavirus cases and deaths if they ease COVID-19 restrictions over the next few weeks, according to a new report from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

So far, more than 62 percent of the EU’s total population has been fully vaccinated, and only three of its 27 member states have fully vaccinated more than 75 percent of their residents, according to agency figures. Is.

That level of vaccine coverage is not enough to stop the virus from spreading when Covid-19 restrictions are eased, the agency warned, especially now that the highly contagious delta variant accounts for nearly all new reported coronavirus cases on the continent. is causing.

“Regardless of current vaccination coverage levels, countries should make consistent efforts to increase their vaccination coverage to all eligible age groups,” said agency director Andrea Ammon.