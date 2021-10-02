Officials Ignored as Violent Crime Spikes Among Arabs in Israel
TAIBEH, Israel – After a day’s work in construction, 25-year-old Ala Sarsour showered, dressed and celebrated with ribbons for her friend’s pre-wedding henna party a short distance away in the old heart of Taibeh, an Arab city Went to the street. in central Israel.
Suddenly, mid-festival, a wild burst of gunfire broke the cool night air, injuring Mr. Sarsour and five other guests. Mr Sarsour died on his brother’s lap, relatives said, apparently the victim of an ongoing fight between the gunman – a friend of the groom, who was earlier at the party – and a member of Mr Sarsour’s family.
NS The shootings last week were one of at least 16 killings in Israel’s Arab communities last month, and one in nearly 100 so far this year.
The killings – not by Israeli soldiers but by Arab criminals – account for about 70 percent of all Israeli killings, although Arabs represent just over 20 percent of the population. The escalating violence has shocked the country and highlighted what the government believes to be a decades-long neglect of crime in Arab communities.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has described the violence as a “national curse” and will lead a new ministerial task force to tackle the problem, meeting on Sunday.
Omar Bar-Lev, who oversees the country’s police force as Israel’s minister of public security, said what he called “the current belief that as long as they’re killing each other, it’s their problem.”
The rise in killings has given rise to the “Arab Lives Matter” campaign. But unlike the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States, Arab leaders are begging for police action.
“Can’t the Israel Police Really Overcome a Group of Criminal Gangs?” In a demonstration last week in Israel’s parliament, the leader of an Arab coalition called for Ayman Odeh. “Of course it can, but to put it simply, it treats us as its backyard.”
The number of murders within the Arab community has risen in recent years, from 58 in 2013, according to police, to about 97 in 2020 and at least 98 so far this year. An Israeli Arab citizen is more likely to be killed by a fellow Arab than by Israeli police, and more Arabs have been killed by Arabs in Israel so far this year than Israeli security forces in clashes in the occupied West. killed by. Bank, which gets a lot of attention.
Less than a quarter of cases have been resolved, a symptom, critics say, of both police apathy and Arab mistrust of police.
Of the more than 3,300 shootings in Arab communities in 2019, only five percent resulted in indictment, which police say is the result of difficulty gathering evidence and locating suspects and witnesses.
in an emotional twitter Thread The morning after the Taibeh wedding shooting, Minister of Public Security Mr. Bar-Lev blamed the government’s decades of neglect for the problems of Arab communities, and declared crime combating there the central mission of his ministry and the police.
Arab leaders, experts and government officials have attributed the spike in internal violence mostly to the rise of well-armed Arab crime organizations involved in debt-seeking and protection rackets, which are brutally perpetrated by ranks of unemployed, aimless youth. who are eager to become a foot soldier for easy money.
But personal animosity, petty land disputes between neighbors or petty squabbles between schoolchildren also add to the numbers, sometimes escalating into deadly clan vengeance. Guns have also been fired against women in cases of domestic violence and so-called “honour killings”.
Disputes easily turn deadly as Arab communities are immersed in illegal weapons.
Estimates of illegal guns in Arab communities range from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands, although Israel’s Arab population numbers less than two million. “Nobody knows how to measure it,” says Tomar Lotan, director general of the Ministry of Public Security.
Arab politicians and activists have organized massive protests, demanding government intervention. Mothers of the victims marched from the northern city of Haifa to Jerusalem last year and held protests near Mr Bar-Lev’s home in recent weeks.
“Every day they make promises and plans, they include,” said 52-year-old Watfa Jabali, a shopkeeper and activist from Taibeh who lost a son in the violence. “And we hear news about another murder and another and another.”
As the numbers have risen, the killings have become more brazen.
A month earlier, 18-year-old Anas al-Wah, an outstanding student and young volunteer with the Israeli Ambulance Service, was shot at around noon while waiting for his mother in a car in the center of the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod . in central Israel.
Some doubt the intentions of the authorities, believing that they have deliberately perpetrated the violence to undermine the Arab minority in Israel, which largely identifies as Palestinian.
“It’s all part of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” said 47-year-old Jamal Fattam, a lawyer and social activist from the Arab city of Nahef in northern Israel. “We are part of the Palestinian people who have national aspirations.”
Mr Fattam, who has helped organize protests against violence and government inaction, has at least 10 security cameras monitoring his luxurious residence. But one night in April, his family woke up and a shot broke out in the house and their car engulfed in flames. A bullet hit the wall of their dining room, penetrating the thick, wooden front door.
Mr Fattam said he did not know who the masked attackers were or what they wanted, except to silence them. The police investigated but no arrests were made.
But in many cases the victims refuse to cooperate.
Officials and experts say witnesses and relatives of victims often remain silent because of mistrust of the police, fear of retaliation, or both. Some crime scenes are cleared before the police arrive.
In the case of the wedding party, one of the accused was caught in a hurry. But once the matter comes to court, the groom’s father, Nasser Barbara, said there will be no witnesses, even if the gunman is exposed.
“We didn’t see anything,” said Mr. Barbara, a house painter. Speaking at his home a day after the family left Mr Sarsour’s funeral, he said, “Some people walk around with guns and some people walk around with fear.”
Distressed female relatives of the victim mourned at a nearby house, claiming they did not identify the gunman, who was a neighbour. They were scared, he said, and didn’t want any more trouble.
Successive Israeli governments have made promises and proposed action plans. A commission, including directors from several ministries and representatives of the Arab Local Council, studied the problem in 2020 and determined that the informal financial industry was behind the violence because Arabs have traditionally relied on a cash-based economy and often regular banking. There is a lack of access. .
The lack of building permits and space for new housing in cramped Arab cities and towns has led to violent land disputes, and prevented them from obtaining mortgages or loans from banks, leading Arab society to loan sharks, extortion and cruel loan-taking. Sensitive towards people.
Illegal weapons that flood Arab cities are often stolen from the military or smuggled across the border from Jordan, according to the government watchdog, the state’s controller. The improvised weapons are manufactured in the West Bank, and airsoft pellet guns that can be ordered from Amazon have been adapted to fire real bullets, the controller’s report said.
The military said it was working with police and security groups to reduce theft of weapons from its bases and improved surveillance measures. It registered 80 cases of stolen weapons in 2020 and 21 cases so far this year.
The inter-sectarian mob violence that shook Israel last May has also acted as a catalyst for more immediate action by the authorities, raising fears that the weapons may be directed against the Jewish public.
Mr. Lotan of the Ministry of Public Security said the government had a detailed plan ready after the state budget was passed in November. It calls for the recruitment of an additional 1,100 police officers, legislative changes to deal with economic crime more efficiently, greater use of technology and an improved witness protection program – all measures aimed at improving access and trust in Arab communities.
Mr Bennett has proposed involving the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, in the campaign, although this has become a matter of controversy, with many opposing the use of counter-terrorism tools against civilians.
“You need a tough hand against organizations and weapons,” said Mr. Lowton, “and in parallel, you have to continue working on broader social issues,” which he called “huge inequality across all sectors”.
It is clear that more policing alone is not the solution. In nearby Tamra, when the police acted, it ended in tragedy.
According to the city’s mayor, Dr. Suhail Diab, one night in February, masked gunmen opened fire on a house in a densely populated residential area, telling the owner that they would return two days later to collect the money. When they returned, one of them armed with an M16 assault rifle, was ambushed by a police SWAT team.
Bullets started firing. Across the street, Ahmed Hijazi, a nursing student who was on his way to visit a friend, fled and was shot dead after hearing cries for help. The friend’s brother, Muhammad Armosh, a doctor, followed him, and was shot in the leg.
One gunman was killed, the other was seriously injured and was arrested. The third part came out.
Dr. Armoush said he saw police targeting Mr. Hijazi and himself, apparently considering them suspicious. Police investigators have yet to determine whether it was his bullets, or those of the perpetrators, that Dr. Armoush and Mr. Hijazi were engaged.
On a recent evening, sitting in his verandah above the street where the shooting took place, Dr. Armoush was emotional and desperate.
“After what happened to us, I expected a change,” he said. “Then yesterday someone went to the wedding…”
Rawan Sheikh Ahmed contributed reporting.
