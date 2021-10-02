Officials Ignored as Violent Crime Spikes Among Arabs in Israel

TAIBEH, Israel – After a day’s work in construction, 25-year-old Ala Sarsour showered, dressed and celebrated with ribbons for her friend’s pre-wedding henna party a short distance away in the old heart of Taibeh, an Arab city Went to the street. in central Israel.

Suddenly, mid-festival, a wild burst of gunfire broke the cool night air, injuring Mr. Sarsour and five other guests. Mr Sarsour died on his brother’s lap, relatives said, apparently the victim of an ongoing fight between the gunman – a friend of the groom, who was earlier at the party – and a member of Mr Sarsour’s family.

NS The shootings last week were one of at least 16 killings in Israel’s Arab communities last month, and one in nearly 100 so far this year.

The killings – not by Israeli soldiers but by Arab criminals – account for about 70 percent of all Israeli killings, although Arabs represent just over 20 percent of the population. The escalating violence has shocked the country and highlighted what the government believes to be a decades-long neglect of crime in Arab communities.