Officials Stepping Up Efforts To Fix Delays In Getting COVID Test Results – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – State and local leaders are deploying more resources to get a handle on the exploding need for COVID tests, and a quicker turnaround for results.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced ordering 26 million more free at-home tests, walk-in COVID testing will be available at two subway stations starting Monday, and will expand to five more next week.

Paterson, N.J. To Ramp Up Vaccinations Over The Holidays Through Use Of Mobile Unit

Sen. Charles Schumer secured six more federally funded testing sites in Queens that open Wednesday and Thursday.

AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times

As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports, lines continue to form at private testing locations, but the waiting doesn’t end there. One testing site in Hell’s Kitchen is telling people it could take up to two days to get results. Others are saying it could take up to seven days before they get back their PCR test.

Starting TOMORROW, December 23 at 9 AM, Binax #COVID19 testing kits will be handed out at the following sites. Each site will have 2,000 kits: BRONX: Soundview, Corner of Morrison Ave and Westchester Ave, 10472 BROOKLYN: Bensonhurst, Corner of 18th Ave and 65th St, 11204 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 22, 2021

Due to staffing concerns, Wednesday CityMD temporarily closed almost two dozen locations, unable to handle the extraordinary demand, telling customers it’s taking five to seven days on average to return results for a COVID-19 PCR swab due to an increase in national laboratory testing.

A LabQ tent outside Lincoln Center warns people it could take up to 96 hours – four days – to get a test result.

COVID VACCINE

“Im going to be with my mom for the holidays so I want to make sure I’m OK,” said Harlem resident Giacomo Bonacasa.

“So if you don’t have it by Christmas what are you going to do?” Rozner asked.

Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Tests Positive For COVID

“I will spending it alone,” he said.

The director of mobile testing says the number of tests going through its Brooklyn lab have quadrupled – from 10,000 a day to 50,000 a day. Extra staff has been hired, and every single seat, including conference rooms, is filled with an employee working around the clock.

An increase in positive results is complicating matters.

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments

“The protocol is to double verify a positive, so those have to be re-run, and because of that it’s also slowing down the lab,” said Jacob Weiss, director of mobile testing at LabQ.

There are 119 city run testing sites across all five boroughs.

“Today we are expanding hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all Health + Hospital sites,” said New York City Health + Hospitals CEO Dr. Mitchell Katz.

Officials say PCR results from the city lab should come back in up to 48 hours, but admit there has been some challenges.

“We’re doing nearly 170,000 tests in one day. Our previous record gains had been 120,000 tests in one day. And over the last several days, we have noticed, because we track very closely the wait times, that the wait times have been getting longer for the turnaround at our city-run lab. It is still much faster than other labs, but what we’re doing today is, by the end of the day today, making substantial operational changes to get us back to our constant goal of 24 hours,” said Dr. Ted Long, head of New York City’s Test & Trace Corps.

FDA Authorizes Pfizer Pill To Treat COVID-19

City officials insist the city run labs still turn test results around faster than private intake facilities.