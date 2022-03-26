Officials: Taliban blocked unaccompanied women from flights



Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have refused to allow dozens of women to board several flights, including some foreigners, because they were traveling without a male guardian, two Afghan airline officials said on Saturday.

Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of repercussions from the Taliban, said dozens of women who boarded domestic and international flights at Kabul International Airport on Friday were told they could not do without a male guardian.

According to an official, some of the women were dual nationals returning home from Canada as well as abroad. The women were denied boarding on flights to Islamabad, Dubai and Turkey by Kam Air and state-owned Ariana Airlines, officials said.

An official said the order came from the Taliban leadership.

On Saturday, several women traveling alone were allowed to board an Ariana Airlines flight in western Herat province, officials said. However, they missed their flight when permission was granted, he said.

The airport’s president and police chief, both Taliban leaders and both Islamic clerics, were meeting with airline officials on Saturday.

“They are trying to resolve it,” the official said.

Taliban officials contacted by the Associated Press did not respond to a request for comment.

Since taking power last August, Taliban leaders have been at loggerheads over the transition from war to regime. Among them are hardliners – like incumbent Prime Minister Mollah Hassan Akhund, who is deeply rooted in the old guard – as opposed to more realists among them, such as Sirajuddin Haqqani. He took over the leadership of the powerful Haqqani Network from his father, Jalaluddin Haqqani. The elderly Haqqani, who died several years ago, is a descendant of Akhund, who ruled Afghanistan under the fierce and competitive leadership of Mullah Mohammad Omar.

Many Afghans are outraged by the knowledge that many of the younger generation of Taliban, such as Sirajuddin Haqqani, are educating their daughters in Pakistan, while women and girls in Afghanistan have been targeted by repressive orders since taking power.

The latest attack on women’s rights in Taliban-led Afghanistan comes just days after women were denied air travel when all male-religious governments broke their promise to allow girls to return to school after sixth grade.

The move has angered the international community, which has been reluctant to recognize the Taliban-led government since the Taliban came to power last August, fearing it would return to its harsh 1990s regime. The Taliban’s refusal to open the door to education for all Afghan children has angered a large section of the Afghan population. On Saturday, dozens of girls protested in the Afghan capital, demanding the right to go to school.

Following the Taliban’s ban on girls’ education outside the sixth grade, women’s rights activist Mahbuba Siraj visited Tolo TV in Afghanistan and asked: “How can we as a nation believe in your words anymore? What should we do to make you happy? What should we do? Everybody dies?” “

Penpath, an Afghan charity that runs dozens of “secret” schools with thousands of volunteers, plans to hold nationwide protests demanding the return of the Taliban’s order, said Penpath founder Matiullah Wesa.

At the Doha Forum 2022 in Qatar on Saturday, Roya Mahbub, an Afghan businessman who founded an all-girl robotics team in Afghanistan, was given the Forum Award for her work and commitment to educating girls.

Tom West, the US special envoy for Afghanistan, has canceled a meeting with the Taliban at the Doha Forum after closing a class for older girls.

Deputy State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said in a statement: “We have canceled some of our engagements, including meetings scheduled in and around the Doha and Doha forums, and have made it clear that we see this decision as a potential turning point in our engagement.”

“If the Taliban’s decision is not reversed quickly, it will seriously hurt the Afghan people, the country’s economic growth prospects and the Taliban’s ambition to improve their relations with the international community.”

In an interview after receiving the Doha Forum award, Mahbub called on many world leaders and policymakers present at the forum to press the Taliban to open schools for all Afghan children.

The robotics team fled Afghanistan when the Taliban returned to power, but Mahbub said he still hoped to build a science and technology center for girls in Afghanistan that could still be built.

“I hope that the international community will not forget about the Muslim community (Afghanistan) and will not abandon (us),” he said. “Afghanistan is a poor country. It doesn’t have enough resources. And if you take away our knowledge, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”