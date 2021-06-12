Offline Google maps: A quick guide to download and manage Google map for offline driving directions



Google at present seems to be a buddy, thinker and guide! Be it going to a restaurant or a close-by grocery retailer, Google maps are utilized by everybody. Google maps assist us navigate and attain our vacation spot; however then we should have a knowledge connection.

However have you ever questioned what you’re going to do in case you are going to a spot the place the web connection is weak? Google maps now present a gamut of options that may show you how to navigate with out a knowledge connection simply by downloading Google maps beforehand. It offers a significantly better offline expertise for customers by permitting them to use choices like turn-by-turn navigation, location searches and institution data with out an web connection.

How to download Google maps for offline use:

Now you can download Google maps beforehand for on-line utilization and it should give you a hassle-free, uninterrupted expertise even when travelling by way of a low reception space.

This is how one can download a Google map on Android or iOS:

Step 1: You want to open Google map and simply search for the placement that you really want to save. Just remember to are logged into your Google account.

Step 2: You will notice that the map will scroll to present the placement that you’ve searched for. When the search location seems, you have got to faucet the title of the placement on the backside of the display screen.

Step 3: Beneath the deal with, you have got to scroll to the precise and faucet ‘download’

Step 4: Choose the download choice and verify it by urgent Download once more. Additionally, you will have to select the scale of the area that you really want to save.

Managing and navigating offline Google maps:

After you have got downloaded a Google map, you may merely search for a location inside that area with out a knowledge connection. This function of Google maps will help you in navigation with turn-by-turn directions within the space.

By deciding on offline maps on the top-right, you may manage the placement you need to. You’ve the choice to replace, delete or rename as per your selection.

Limitations of offline Google map:

Offline google maps include a couple of limitations. As an illustration, you will not have the opportunity to download biking or strolling directions if you end up utilizing downloaded directions. One other constraint of offline Google map is that you simply will not have entry to site visitors routes and common updates, alternate routes or lane steering.

Furthermore, if there’s a change within the route, Google maps will not warn you. One should additionally test the storage capability of town earlier than downloading a Google map. In circumstances like contractual limitations and language help, offline downloading isn’t an choice.

