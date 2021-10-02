OG Media co-founder Carlos Watson resigns from NPR board

On Thursday, The Times published another Mr Smith report that, last year, Ozzy had hired a team to produce a talk show for cable network A&E – “The Carlos Watson Show”, which Hosted by Mr Watson. Guests were told that the show would air on A&E, and the show’s executive producer was told that it would premiere in prime time in August 2020.

Problem: A&E said there was no such deal. The executive producer resigned after finding out, writing to the leaders of Ozzy: “You’re playing a dangerous game with the truth. Offering guests an A&E show when we don’t have one to offer.” The consequences are devastating for Ozzy and me.”

Here’s what we know about the turmoil in Oz.

Mr Watson said the show was being produced for A&E, then YouTube Originals. Didn’t happen either.

When the executive producer, Brad Bessie, resigned, he told the show’s staff that the program was not actually being shown on A&E. Mr Watson then told People on a Zoom call that “The Carlos Watson Show” would eventually end on A&E, according to Mr Basie and another person on the call. Until that time, Mr Watson said, the show will appear on YouTube as part of its YouTube Originals, a slate of programming created by professional studios and paid for by YouTube.

“The Carlos Watson Show” appeared on Ozy.com and YouTube, though not as a YouTube original. A YouTube official confirmed that the show was not a YouTube original. Mr Watson and spokesmen for OG did not respond to requests for comment.

The chairman of the board of OG stepped down.

Mark Larry, the chairman of Ozzy’s board and a hedge fund manager who also co-owns the Milwaukee Bucks, resigned on Thursday, four days after the Times reported that someone at Ozzy had taken over a YouTube executive during a conference call. was impersonated. Goldman Sachs with bankers while the company was trying to raise $40 million.