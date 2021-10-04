OG Media is ‘going to open for business,’ says its chief executive.
OG Media, which announced last week that it would be shutting down after the New York Times reported that it had misled potential investors and partners, would try to continue operating, its chief executive and co-founder Carlos Watson said Monday. .
In an interview Monday morning on NBC’s “Today” show, Mr Watson compared his company to Lazarus, the biblical figure Jesus raised from the dead, and Tylenol, the drug brand that killed seven people in 1982. The trust of the consumers was gained. Poisoning from capsules containing cyanide.
“We’re going to open for business, so we’re making the news today,” Mr Watson told anchor Craig Melvin. “This is our Lazarus moment, if you will, this is our Tylenol moment. Last week was painful, it was difficult, it was heartbreaking in many ways.”
Mr Watson also admitted in an interview on CNBC on Monday that the company had misled its own employees and guests about where “The Carlos Watson Show”, a program produced by Ozzy, would air, claiming It will be shown on cable channel A&E.
“It was wrong,” he said. “I don’t know if it was a mistake or was it intentional.”
The show is available on YouTube and the OG website, which goes live online, although journalists who worked there said they were no longer employed by the company.
In a statement Friday, the company’s board praised the “dedicated employees,” saying, “It is therefore with the most heavy heart that we must announce today that we are closing the doors of Ozzy.”
