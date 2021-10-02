OG Media will shut down

In an article in The Times on Thursday, Emmy-winning executive producer Brad Bessie and longtime TV writer Heidi Clements said that Ozzy executives misled them while working on “The Carlos Watson Show”, referring to Mr. Watson. Show, for company. Notably, he said, officials told him the show would air on cable network A&E. Mr Bessie resigned when he learned there was no such deal, and the show ended up appearing on YouTube and the Ozy website.

Also this week: Advertisers including Chevrolet, Walmart, Facebook, Target and Goldman Sachs — many of whom were paying for placements on “The Carlos Watson Show” — hit the brakes on their spending with Ozzy.

By Friday afternoon, Mr Watson and the other remaining board member, Michael Moe (another high-profile investment figure who published a book called “Finding the Next Starbucks”), concluded that the company could not recover and issued a farewell statement. did. through a spokesperson.

Mr Watson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNN, Insider and other publications reported this week that working conditions at Ozzy were tough, and The Times, along with other publications, questioned the company’s claims of viewership for its online videos and website.

Ozzy employees received news that the company was no more on Friday afternoon. Writer Pooja Bhatia, who worked at Ozzie from 2013 to 2017, said, “It’s heartbreaking for all the people who put their heart and soul into this company and work for journalism in the often gruesome, sometimes adversarial conditions. build out.” In an interview shortly after getting word.

Nick Forizos, Ozzy reporter who left in June, said, “We were all devastated by the amount of deceit being perpetrated by the leadership, but I will stand 100 percent by the journalism that’s done and the people working there. Some of the most passionate anywhere.” He was a hardworking journalist.

Mr Furizos said on Friday journalists archived their articles, anticipating the possibility that the website would be taken offline and their work would be lost.