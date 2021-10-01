OG Media will shut down

OG Media, the digital media company that has come under scrutiny for its business practices in recent days, announced on Friday that it was shutting down.

“At OG, we have found a remarkable team of dedicated employees,” the company’s board of directors said in a statement. “Many of them are world-class journalists and seasoned professionals for whom we are so grateful and who are wonderful collaborators. So with the most heavy heart we must announce today that we are closing Ozzy’s doors.”

The company was founded in 2013 under the leadership of former MSNBC anchor Carlos Watson. It attracted high-profile investors including Emerson Collective, the organization run by Laurene Powell Jobs, and Mark Larry, a hedge fund manager and co-owner. Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Franchise.

In a statement last week, Emerson Collective distanced itself from Ozzy, saying it “did not participate in Ozzy’s latest investment round and has not served on its board since 2019.” On Thursday Mr. Larry resigned as chairman of the OG board.