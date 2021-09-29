OG’s board begins investigation after Times report
The board of directors of Ozzie, a digital media company, said Tuesday that it had hired a law firm to investigate its “business activities” after a New York Times report raised questions about the company’s practices.
In a statement, the board said it has hired Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, a large international firm headquartered in New York, to conduct the review. The board also said that it had asked OG’s chief operating officer Sameer Rao to “take a leave of absence pending the outcome of the investigation.”
“We will continue to review the company’s leadership over the coming months,” the board said in the statement.
Founded in 2013, Ozy is a general interest news site, publishing a fleet of newsletters and producing interview programs and documentaries, some of which appear on YouTube. Ben Smith, media columnist for The Times, reported that Mr. Rao had apparently impersonated a YouTube executive during a conference call with Goldman Sachs bankers in February, considering a deal to invest $40 million in Ozzy. Was doing. On the call, the man posing as the executive told bankers that Ozzy’s videos were a huge success on YouTube.
OG founder Carlos Watson told The Times and posted on Twitter that Mr Rao was going through a mental health crisis at the time of the call. He said Mr. Rao later took a brief break from work, but later returned to the company, which is based in Mountain View, Calif. Mark Larry is a hedge fund manager, co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, and the company’s president. The Ozzie board told The Times in a statement to the article published on Sunday that “the board was made aware of the incident, and we fully support the way it is handled.”
After the conference call, Goldman Sachs closed its potential investment in Ozzy, and Google, which owns YouTube, alerted the Federal Bureau of Investigation. (The FBI’s San Francisco field office would not confirm or deny the existence of the investigation.)
On Tuesday, Ozzy’s board said Harry Hawkes, a former executive chairman and chief financial officer of Hearst Television, would serve as an interim chief financial officer while the company’s leadership was being reviewed.
The investigation was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
