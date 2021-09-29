OG’s board begins investigation after Times report

The board of directors of Ozzie, a digital media company, said Tuesday that it had hired a law firm to investigate its “business activities” after a New York Times report raised questions about the company’s practices.

In a statement, the board said it has hired Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, a large international firm headquartered in New York, to conduct the review. The board also said that it had asked OG’s chief operating officer Sameer Rao to “take a leave of absence pending the outcome of the investigation.”

“We will continue to review the company’s leadership over the coming months,” the board said in the statement.

Founded in 2013, Ozy is a general interest news site, publishing a fleet of newsletters and producing interview programs and documentaries, some of which appear on YouTube. Ben Smith, media columnist for The Times, reported that Mr. Rao had apparently impersonated a YouTube executive during a conference call with Goldman Sachs bankers in February, considering a deal to invest $40 million in Ozzy. Was doing. On the call, the man posing as the executive told bankers that Ozzy’s videos were a huge success on YouTube.