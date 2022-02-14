Oh baby! Rams’ Van Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son



Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it wasn’t even the best part of his weekend.

The Rams receiver welcomes a newborn son just hours after Los Angeles Cincinnati beat the Bengals 23-20.

Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, took part in the Super Bowl, but moved to a stretcher while playing after delivery. Samaria had already told Rams not to tell her husband if their second child decided to come during the game.

After Rams finished in Cincinnati, Jefferson rushed to the hospital to join him, later posting a picture of him holding his son.

Jefferson made four catches in 23 yards in the Rams win over the Bengals to end his second NFL season.

The Florida product started all 21 games for Los Angeles and was the Rams’ second-leading receiver through the yardage with 802 yards and 50 catches in six touchdowns during the regular season. He added nine catches at 102 yards in the playoffs.