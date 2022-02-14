Sports

Oh baby! Rams’ Van Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Oh baby! Rams’ Van Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son
Written by admin
Oh baby! Rams’ Van Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son

Oh baby! Rams’ Van Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it wasn’t even the best part of his weekend.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The Rams receiver welcomes a newborn son just hours after Los Angeles Cincinnati beat the Bengals 23-20.

Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, took part in the Super Bowl, but moved to a stretcher while playing after delivery. Samaria had already told Rams not to tell her husband if their second child decided to come during the game.

Los Angeles Rams Wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) missed a catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams Wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) missed a catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.
(AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

After Rams finished in Cincinnati, Jefferson rushed to the hospital to join him, later posting a picture of him holding his son.

Jefferson made four catches in 23 yards in the Rams win over the Bengals to end his second NFL season.

The Florida product started all 21 games for Los Angeles and was the Rams’ second-leading receiver through the yardage with 802 yards and 50 catches in six touchdowns during the regular season. He added nine catches at 102 yards in the playoffs.

#baby #Rams #Van #Jefferson #wins #Super #Bowl #welcomes #son

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  "That's not a shock" – Exclusive: Carlton Palmer predicted Bielsa scenario at Leeds United

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment