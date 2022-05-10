Ohio AG issues warning about “Frankenstein opioids,” more powerful than fentanyl



A dangerous, new group of synthetic opioids called “nightgans” is rapidly spreading in the United States.

In Ohio, the state’s attorney general, Dave Yost, issued a warning about the outbreak of nitrogen because of the rise in illicit drugs in the state of Bukit.

The drug “Frankenstein Opioids” may be 1.5 to 40 times more potent than fentanyl. According to a bulletin from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), it is not approved for medical use anywhere in the world, but it is currently being developed in a secret lab.

At the BCI, forensic experts are sounding the alarm after tracking year-over-year growth in nitrogen. In the first quarter of 2022, BCI reported 143 Nitazen cases in Ohio, up from 27 cases in the same quarter of 2021.

“It’s a spike, something new, obviously worrying,” Yost told Gadget Clock. “These are things that are produced on the black market and really test the chemistry in many ways.”

In some cases, nitrogen is found in a combination of other drugs, primarily fentanyl and fentanyl pharmacophores, but also with tramadol, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and PCP analogues.

“Frankenstein opioids are already far more lethal than drugs responsible for high doses,” Yost said in an April 20 statement. “Law enforcement and the public need to pay attention to these emerging threats.”

In April, Ohio banned nitrogen and in December the DEA issued a notice to classify nitrogen as a Schedule I drug. However, experts warn that these efforts may not be enough to keep nitageners off the road.

“Because that’s what dealers are looking for, drugs that are very strong but difficult to detect at the same time,” said Dr. Nora Volko, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse.