Exclusive: Orlando, Fla. মিল Max Miller, a Ohio GOP congressional candidate and former Trump administration official, says Russian President Vladimir Putin saw “weak leadership” from President Biden before launching a multi-pronged war in Ukraine, which he said encouraged him to attack.

“Putin was playing a war game,” Miller told Gadget Clock, on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). “He waited to see what Biden would do, and then saw that Biden was not going to do anything, so he moved on with his aggression and made progress.”

Miller said what scared him the most was the possibility of China trying to occupy Taiwan.

“And what if Iran decides to be brave enough to attack Israel?” Miller went ahead, warning that US troops would be involved in both situations.

The president on Thursday approved the deployment of an additional 7,000 U.S. troops to Germany, but maintained that they would not fight in Ukraine, but would support and protect NATO allies.

Miller, who was in the U.S. Marine Corps, told Gadget Clock that “it’s absolutely disgusting that Biden is playing God with the lives of young men and women.”

“I’ve never been at war, but I can tell you – I’ve lost friends in Iraq and Afghanistan, and I’ve seen what these wars have done for young men and women,” Miller said. “We are showing playbooks to all our opponents on how to infiltrate our country. It’s a complete joke, and it says it’s a hoax and what he’s really doing is expelling young men and women at the risk of their lives.”

Miller warned that “sending an American soldier into the range of an accidental round would trigger a full-scale war, and the public must think about these consequences before we send troops anywhere.”

“Any foreign war that doesn’t have to happen,” he said. “I feel very strongly about it.”

Miller, 33, said he was the “only candidate” in his race who had never run for office.

“I sat in this room with these animals – these congressmen and congressional women, senators and governors when they came into town, and I saw how they all forgot to represent them,” he said. “They do not represent them – they represent their own interests.”

Miller said he was “returning a quarter of my salary to the district and I’m never going to take a federal pension.”

“Why am I the right guy? I can’t be bought,” he told Gadget Clock, adding that he had paid half a million dollars for his campaign. “It didn’t have to be equestrian, it didn’t have to say I could do it. No, it had to show the world, it had to show people that I can’t be bought, and I came to put it here. America first.”

He added: “All I can tell you is that for the people of my district, they are going to get a great congressman who will truly represent their values, and someone who is going to give them a voice.”

“And I can’t wait for them to do it,” he said.

Miller announced his 2022 campaign to challenge Ohio Republican Republican Anthony Gonzalez in February 2021.

Trump has backed Miller, calling him “an extraordinary man who has done a great job at the White House,” saying he would be “a great congressman.”

“He’s a Marine veteran, a Ohio boy, and a true patriot,” Trump said. “I have the full and complete approval of Max Miller!”

Miller worked on Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 before joining the White House. After working in the office of the presidential staff, Miller became the White House Advance Director. He played a key role in coordinating Trump’s re-election bids, rallies, and other campaign events in 2020.