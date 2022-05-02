Ohio Dem Senate candidate Ryan rips Trump’s ‘J.D. Mandel’ comment, says GOP treating race as a ‘game’



LORRAIN, Ohio – Republicans have accused Republicans of treating Ohio’s Senate race as a “game” because he attended a rally with union members ahead of the state’s primary election.

“I think JP will be a hell of a candidate to fight Mandel,” Ryan told Gadget Clock in an interview Monday in D-Ohio, Lorraine.

He was referring to former President Donald Trump’s Sunday night rally where Trump mistakenly named Ohio GOP Senate candidate JD Vance, mixing him with former Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel, another GOP primary optimist.

“JP, isn’t it? JD Mandel,” Trump said of his support.

“Obviously it’s a big game for everyone out there … everyone was going after strict approval. Then the guy gets it, Trump doesn’t even remember his name,” Ryan added. “I mean, it shows you that it’s a game – it’s not a game for me, it’s not a game for the family here.”

Ryan was joined by several Ohio Democratic headliners at a cold rally on the shores of Erie Lake on Monday. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Representative Mercy Kaptur, D-Ohio, were in attendance, and Lorraine Mayor Jack Bradley hosted the event.

Hundreds of attendees, many dressed in union uniforms or city worker gear, gathered at the bottom of a pavilion and held up signboards pushing the “Build the Sea Highway,” a project that would create up to 4,000 jobs to build a submarine dry dock.

A drum line with Ohio and American flags was played before the event, and Ryan and others stood in the background as they spoke. After his speech, Ryan joined the union workers in hard hats.

During his lecture, Ryan told a story about his grandfather, who was a union worker.

“He doesn’t have to work 60-70 hours a week … 12-15 hours a day,” Ryan Stump said in a speech.

“He had a good job,” Ryan continued, which allowed his grandfather to participate in ballgames and volunteer in the community. The congressman said one of his favorite pictures of his grandfather was Ryan, who later attended school as a volunteer, building the school.

“This is who I am and where I come from. I come from a community that has lost a lot of jobs over the last 30 or 40 years,” Ryan added with his focus on union jobs. “Now is the time for the United States to adopt policies that will embrace China, restructure the middle class, and reinvest in these communities.”

Ryan is widely regarded as the first-runner for the Democratic nomination for the seat, replacing retired Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio. But the expensive and controversial GOP race is widely open.

Whoever wins the GOP race, Ryan could face an uphill battle in the Senate.

The first half of the presidential term is usually bad for his party, and President Biden’s low approval rating is unlikely to help Ryan. The congressman, however, said he believes he will move to the upper house next year to reconcile with Ohio voters.

“We’re going to win this race. The people of Ohio know me. I’m not running as a Democrat or a Republican, I’m running as an American,” Ryan said.