Ohio GOP Senate contender Timken takes aim at Biden’s ‘runaway inflation’ in new ad



First in Fox: Jane Timken is targeting President Biden over “fugitive inflation” as part of a statewide ad blitz of his bid to nominate Ohio’s crowded and competitive GOP primary to the Republican Senate.

“Prices have skyrocketed because of Joe Biden’s extravagant spending. Now everything from groceries to gas and food with our family is more expensive,” complained a former ad for the Ohio GOP Chair, which was first shared with Gadget Clock on Wednesday.

The Labor Department said the consumer price index, which tracks inflation, rose 1.2% in March and 8.5% year-on-year, the day after Timken launched his new trade. According to official figures, food prices rose 8.8% year-on-year, while gasoline prices rose 48%.

Timken promised there that if elected, he would “shut down” what he called “Biden’s socialist agenda and runaway inflation.”

“Like families in Ohio, it’s time for Congress to balance the budget. Politicians shouldn’t be paid if they don’t balance the budget. There’s no balanced budget, no paycheck,” he said in a sit-down ad at a dinner table in Canton, Ohio.

The Timken campaign told Gadget Clock that the commercial, which launched in just three weeks until the May 3 primary in Ohio, is the latest in a series of seven-digit ad blitz in major media markets across Buke State.

Republicans have hit the Biden administration and the Congressional Democrats with dramatic increases in consumer prices since last summer. During the 2022 election cycle, inflation was at the front and center in dozens of advertisements by Republican candidates, committees and outside groups, as the party believes the issue will hurt Democrats as they try to retain their razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives. Representatives and Senate in mid-November elections.

Timken, whose husband is the former chairman, CEO and president of her family’s Steel Manufacturing Corporation, is one of eight candidates in the GOP primary race to retire GOP Sen Rob Portman, who backed Timken.

Other major Republican candidates in the race are 2018 Ohio GOP Senate candidate Mike Gibbons, a Cleveland entrepreneur, real estate developer and investment banker; Former Ohio Treasurer and former two-time Senate candidate Josh Mandel; Venture Capitalist and best-selling author JD Vance; And State Sen. Matt Dullan, a former county and state prosecutor whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians of Major League Baseball.

With the exception of Dolan, other major contenders are showing their support for former President Donald Trump, who remains the most popular and influential politician in the GOP as he seeks to play a kingmaker role in the party’s 2022 primaries and repeatedly teases another run at the White House. . In 2024. So far, Trump has been neutral in the Ohio GOP primary.

Timken described himself as “Trump conservative” in the ad.

In an early race where almost all major competitors have a lot of personal wealth or are well-funded by outside groups, the cost of advertising in Ohio’s Senate race is rising, with almost all costs coming to the GOP primary.

But throughout his 14-month-long campaign for the Senate, Timken has demonstrated the organizational strength of his campaign in gaining grassroots appeal and support. Timken tweeted that his team knocked on more than 12,000 doors in Ohio on Saturday.

The winner of the Republican primary could face long-time Democratic Republican Tim Ryan of northeastern Ohio.

Ryan is considered a favorite for the Democratic nomination in the race, which includes progressive Morgan Harper, a former senior adviser to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and a candidate for the 2020 Congress.