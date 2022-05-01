Ohio GOP Senate Primary: Timken plans ground game blitz to get undecided voters on her side



Columbus, Ohio – Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said Saturday that what he was saying was that just days before an unprecedented ground game primary for Ohio GOP Senate candidate Jane Timken, indecision could turn the tide of the race.

“He has a secret weapon that no one in the media talks too much about, which is that he’s doing a lot of grassroots,” Portman, R-Ohio, told Gadget Clock. “He’s knocking on more doors – not personally, but he has volunteers, he’s knocking on their door – and everyone else … has made more phone calls than the combined campaign.”

That grassroots enthusiasm was reflected in Friday’s event, which took place at Timken’s campaign headquarters in Portman, Columbus. About 50 close supporters, campaign members and volunteers gathered like a pap rally, with enthusiastic speeches by Portman and Timken.

“What time is it?” Portman shouted at the crowd.

“Timken time,” they responded.

The event contrasts with other candidates holding rallies across the state where many voters present are undecided, wanting to hear from one candidate before making their decision.

But according to Timken, voters are the ones delivering his campaign to their front door and on the phone who can keep him on top.

“We’re not stopping and I’m knocking on the door today,” Timken told Gadget Clock. “We’re all over Ohio. We’ve talked to about 1.5 million Republican primary voters who are knocking on doors and making phone calls … we’re going through the tape until the May 3 vote ends.”

According to Portman, the numbers back up the notion that there are still many persuasive voters.

“If you look at the early turnout and absentee voting in Ohio, it’s very low this year, which indicates two things to me. One, we have relatively few voters overall. But second, a lot of people are still wondering, you know who they’re for Should, ”he said. “I didn’t see a poll that didn’t have at least 25% indecision.”

A recent Gadget Clock poll found that exactly one-fourth of voters are indecisive – even more than the percentage of voters in favor of Vance leading the poll.

Also going in his favor, Timken is backed by more than 200 Ohio elected officials and has high-profile national GOP approval from House GOP Chair Alice Stefanik, RNY, and Senate GOP Conference Vice Chair Johnny Ernst, R-Iowa.

Still, Timken will face a long task if he is to win this race.

He has struggled to crack the top three in most poles of the GOP race, led by investment banker Mike Gibbons and former state treasurer Josh Mandel in recent months, with state Sen. Matt Dolan coming in recently. Timken’s campaign also suffered a major setback when former President Donald Trump, whose support he presented aggressively, chose opponent JD Vance instead, catapulting him into the race driver’s seat.

Timken and other non-Vance candidates argue that most Ohio voters still suspect Vance, who was highly critical of Trump in 2016 despite approval.

“They’re skeptical. We see it every day. I hear it from voters every day,” said Timken Vance about what he heard from voters. “Of course JD Vance has not only made some derogatory remarks about President Trump, but more importantly he has made derogatory remarks about Trump voters.”

And with a large group of his volunteers, who have Trump’s name written on his T-shirt as well as his name, Timken says he can still come to the top early night.

“I played rugby in college. No pads, no helmets and lots of mud. I’m ready for Washington DC, and I’m ready to face the Democrats. So let’s go win it and we’ll do it with all of you,” Timken said.

Mark Meredith of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.