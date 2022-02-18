World

Ohio GOP Senate primary: Timken targets male rivals who ‘overcompensate’ in trying to showcase Trump support

Exclusive: In Ohio’s crowded and flaming Republican Senate primary, where everyone but one of the top contenders is spotting their support for Donald Trump in hopes of gaining the support of the former president, Jane Timken is watching her male rivals.

Timken, who resigned as Ohio GOP Chair last year to begin his Senate campaign, is showing off his Trump credentials and jumping on the bandwagon of three other contestants and seeking the former president’s support in a new ad that began on Friday that was first shared. With Fox. News.

New fireworks in support of Trump in Ohio’s Gop Senate primary

“We all know boys who pay extra for their inadequacies, and that description fits a T-shirt for the boys in the Senate race,” Timken told reporters at the scene.

Next to him are photos of his three top rivals – Mike 7 Gibbons, a Cleveland entrepreneur, real estate developer and investment banker who is bidding his second for Senate GOP nomination, former Ohio Treasurer and former two-time Senate candidates Josh Mandel and JD Vance, a hedge fund executive and bestselling author. -Sale Memoirs “Hillbilly Elegie.”

All four candidates are pressing a full court to win Trump’s support, which is extremely popular and influential with Republican voters in Ohio and across the country as he continues to play a kingmaker role in the GOP primaries and repeatedly teases another in the White House race. In 2024.

READ Also  Man Is Exonerated in Rape Case Described in Alice Sebold’s Memoir

Ohio’s crowded Senate has helped Trump clear the field at Gop Primary

“Okay, I’m different. I’m a MAGA conservative with a backbone,” Timken spotlight, as he poses for a photo with Trump.

And referring to his term as Ohio GOP Chair, he said, “I made Ohio Trump’s country. And as your next senator, I will fight for a stronger border, American jobs, and parental rights.”

Ohio Senate candidate and former state GOP chairperson Jane Timken has signed a petition "Stop Critical Race Theory" Promise, July 12, 2021 at his campaign office in Columbus, Ohio.

The only candidate among the top GOP contestants in the race to succeed GOP Sen. Rob Portman is state Sen. Matt Dullan, a former prosecutor whose family owns the Cleveland Guardian of Major League Baseball, formerly known as Indian, for not pressing full-court for Trump’s approval.

Timken’s campaign tells Gadget Clock that their new spot will run statewide as part of their existing six-digit ad purchase in Ohio. A few days after the release of Timken’s commercial, Gibbons’ new ad raises questions about Vance and Timken’s Trump credentials.

According to figures from the national ad tracking firm AdImpact, the GOP primary field is full of chalk-rich competitors backed by well-funded super PACs, who have spent about $ 20 million running ads. And almost all advertising spending, with two and a half months left until Ohio’s May 3 primary, has been in favor of Republicans.

