Ohio GOP Senate primary wide open as voters wait until last moment to decide after bruising race



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Cincinnati, Ohio – Ohio Republican voters will decide on their U.S. Senate nominee on Tuesday, after a month of costly, controversial, bitter contests filled with personal attacks and wrapped up in fighting for former President Donald Trump.

The drama could spread until late Tuesday night, with an extensive race between former venture capitalist JD Vance, investment banker Mike Gibbons, former state treasurer Josh Mandel, former Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken and state Sen. Matt Dolan.

All five of these leading candidates have said they believe they are at a striking distance, especially in a race so late with a large number of uncertain voters.

“I was the last person in the race, so the undecided people had to go with another candidate more than once. So they’re becoming aware of me, that’s where I’m going to run,” Dolan told Gadget Clock at an Ottawa County Republican Women’s Club event. Sunday interview.

Ohio’s Gop rises late in the Senate primary, saying voters are ‘leaving some other candidate’ to return to his campaign

“We will continue the tape until the vote ends on May 3,” Timken said at a rally with supporters in Columbus on Saturday.

“The Conservative grassroots knows there is only one fighter, only one true conservative in this race, and I, Josh Mandel,” Mandel told Gadget Clock in an interview at a Friday rally.

The results of the race are not limited to those who will represent the GOP in the November ballot against the Democratic nominee, who is likely to represent Tim Ryan, D-Ohio. The Ohio race will be the first major test of Trump’s approval power a month ago where Trump-backed candidates will face tough primaries.

Despite the aggressive lobbying of Gibbons, Timken and Mandel, Trump finally chose Vance for his approval. It immediately catapulted the “Hillbilly Elegie” author into front-runner status.

“The president himself has supported us, Donald Trump Jr.,” Vance said Saturday. “I think it sends a signal that I will not stab our voters in the back.”

But it did not allay the concerns of pro-Trump voters about Vance, who was highly critical of Trump in 2016 and 2017.

Gibbons Touts made a bus tour of the GOP Senate Primary through 88 Ohio counties as he attacked Vance’s Maga Certificates.

“I don’t like how he was a Judas,” Claudia Juet, an indecisive voter, told Gadget Clock at a rally for Mandel on Friday.

“I was really disappointed to be quite honest, because JD Vance never campaigned for Trump, so I don’t know what happened there,” Gibbons supporter Sis Bush said Sunday at the Ottawa County Republican Women’s Club event. “I was very frustrated with Trump, and I’m a Trumpstar, okay. But even then, he doesn’t always fix it, does he?”

Several Vance supporters have already told Gadget Clock that seeing him speak in private, they believe his heart has changed. Vance himself acknowledged past remarks, explaining that he had changed his mind, and supported not only Trump, but also delegates Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., And Matt Gates, R-Fla., Donald Trump Jr., and others. Others testify that his pro-Trump truth-tellers are strong.

“The kind of leadership that Marjorie and I are looking for in Washington, D.C.,” Gadget Clock told a Friday rally in New York, Ohio.

House Firebrands Getz, Green She Vance are allies of the Senate who need to stop the bitter campaign

“I think you have to tell the truth, don’t you? A lot of people have changed their minds about Donald Trump, and I’m one of them. And I think a lot of our voters don’t mind as long as you’re there. At the same rally he spoke about his support for Trump.

But Mandel, the only former statewide elected official in the campaign, continues to work effectively with Vance. Dolan says his campaign is gaining momentum because the race is coming to an end without Trump’s approval – instead trying to “get ahead” with his plans to help the Ohions and fight Biden.

Gibbons, who was a front-runner for most of the race with Mandel, said he believes he has lost very few votes since Trump’s approval. Timken, who is backed by retired Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, says his extensive ground game could help turn him indecisive until the final vote.

With cruise backing, Mandel stopped the ‘Rhino’ attack by accusing the book of dishonesty

The opening day will bring perhaps the most rugged party in U.S. politics since the 2016 GOP presidential primary closer to the primary that Trump himself won.

Perhaps in the most viral moment of the campaign, Gibbons and Mandel almost got into a scuffle when Mandel complained that Gibbons had made “millions of stocks in a Chinfest company”. In response, Gibbons dismissed Mandel, accusing him of failing to understand how investing works.

“You’ve never been in the private sector in your whole life. You don’t know squats,” Gibbons complained.

“Two trips to Iraq,” Mandel shouted as he got up from his seat and walked towards Gibbons. “Don’t tell me I didn’t work!”

Dolan ‘doesn’t look back’ in Ohio’s secret Senate primary, Trump dominates

“Go back, buddy, or you’re going to finish -,” Gibbons replied. “You’re dealing with the wrong friend.”

“No, you’re treating the wrong people,” Mandel countered. “You see what happens.”

The pair were physically separated by the debate moderators, but the moment has given rise to more than a week of price attacks in the form of letters, tweets and advertisements in the campaign.

Another important moment in the campaign came shortly before Trump announced his support for Vance. Gibbons, Mandel and Timken’s campaigns were shaken at the last minute, with dozens of Ohio GOP officials and Trump’s 2016 Republican National Convention nominees sending open letters to Trump urging him not to support the former president.

Efforts did not work and Trump announced his support for Vance at 5pm on Friday before Easter.

Ohio Dame Senate candidate Ryan Rips says Trump’s ‘JD Mandel’ comments that Gop considers race as a ‘game’

But Trump handed out some last-minute ammunition to other campaigners on Sunday, when he smashed Vance’s name at a rally in Nebraska. “JP, isn’t it? JD Mandel,” Trump said, referring to the candidate he supported in Ohio.

Gibbons’ campaign immediately took hold, claiming that “Vance’s speed, like his MAGA certificate, is fake.”

Dolan, meanwhile, says he supports Trump’s policies but doesn’t want Ohio’s competition to be for one person.

Ohio Govt Senate primary: Timken plans ground game blitz to get undecided voters

“I don’t know what they can offer the Ohions now.” Dolan spoke of candidates backed by Trump despite having fought so far for his support. “I don’t know what they can offer Republicans that … someone wants Republicans to be positive about what they stand for and make it work. I have it. I’m proposing that.”

The political wind will be behind him in the autumn, the winner of the GOP primary. The first midterm elections for a new presidency are usually very difficult for his party, and Biden’s poor approval rating will not help Ryan, assuming he is really nominated.

But Ryan says he believes he can turn the Ohio seat blue despite the political situation, in part because he says Republicans have hurt themselves in their early stages.

“I think JP will be a candidate to fight Mandel,” Ryan, D-Ohio, told Gadget Clock at a union rally in Lorraine on Monday.

“Obviously it’s a big game for everyone out there … everyone was going after strict approval. Then the guy gets it, Trump doesn’t even remember his name,” Ryan added. “I mean, it shows you that it’s a game – it’s not a game for me, it’s not a game for the family here.”