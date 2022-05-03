Ohio GOP Senate race: Voters weigh Trump support for Vance against 2016 comments critical of former president



Cincinnati, Ohio – Supporters of former President Donald Trump believe Tuesday’s results of the Ohio Republican Senate primary may depend on whether GOP candidate JD Vance honestly changed his mind after being highly critical of Trump in 2016.

Trump himself thinks so. The former president last month backed Vance, a former venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elijah.”

“Like everyone else, Jedi Vance may not have said so much about me in the past, but he’s got it now, and I’ve seen it with a spade,” Trump said. “He is our best chance to win a very tough competition.”

But Ohio GOP voters, who have a menu of five major Republican candidates for the Senate primary – four of whom fought hard to support Trump – are divided over whether they believe in changing Vance’s heart.

“Vance, I just don’t like how he was a Judas,” Claudia Juet, a decisive voter, told Gadget Clock at a rally for former state treasurer Josh Mandel, who sought Trump’s support.

“I think it was a mistake,” said Mandela supporter Bob Eggers at the same rally. “But you know, no one is perfect. I’ll still vote for Trump.”

But Vance supporter Julie Goletz told a rally for Vance on Saturday that talking to her personally had initially persuaded her to go with Trump’s choice.

“You’ve heard other people’s propaganda that he doesn’t like Trump,” he said. “It’s nice to hear him say, ‘Well, that was true, but it’s not true anymore.'”

“She is OK. “She … admitted it and was sorry for that. That was enough.”

Vance supporter Patty Parker said, “I want to hear his thoughts, his thoughts, why he has changed.” “But he has seen that person, President Trump, and maybe, what he stood for and how great he has done for our country.”

On the way to the campaign, Vance is ahead of his past remarks about Trump. He acknowledged them and said he had really reconsidered his position.

Candidates are not just Trump himself, but Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., And Matt Getz, R-Fla. And demanded approval from others.

“I just think you have to tell the truth. Right? A lot of people change their minds about Donald Trump, and I’m one of them,” Vance told Gadget Clock on Saturday. “Many of our voters don’t mind if you are honest with them.”

But some voters still suspect that Vance is just behaving like any other politician.

“I was a little confused because I wanted to say that I saw everything JD Vance said about her,” she told Gadget Clock at the Ottawa County Republican Women’s Club event in Port Clinton. “Well, he said, he changed his mind and liked what Trump did. And it’s all good and good. But sometimes I’m afraid they say it so you can vote for them.”

Sis Bush, a supporter of Mike Gibbons, said at the same event, “I was really disappointed to be quite honest, because Jedi Vance never promoted Trump, so I don’t know what happened there.” “I was very frustrated with Trump, and I’m a Trumpstar, okay. But even then, he doesn’t always fix it, does he?”

In addition to Mandel and Gibbons, Vance is competing with former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken and state Sen. Matt Dolan to make it to the November ballot.

The winner of the GOP primary is likely to face Democratic front-runner Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, in November.